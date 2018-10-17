FALL REVIVAL: Pentecost Baptist Church will conclude its fall revival at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, at 36138 Shad Lane, Slidell. Dr. Bobby Showers of Independence is the evangelist. For information, call (985) 641-5527.
PRAYER BREAKFAST: U.S. Sen. John Kennedy will be the featured speaker during the St. Tammany Prayer Breakfast from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 19, at the Fleur de Lis Event Center, 1645 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville. The breakfast is sponsored by Christian Business Men’s Connection and Life Resources Inc. The cost is $30. For reservations, call (985) 626-9582 or email liferesources1@gmail.com.
"THE GOSPEL THROUGH SONG": Gerald Wolfe and Greater Vision will present a concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, at First Baptist Church Covington, 16333 La. 1085. Tickets are $15 advance, $20 at the door. For information, see fbccov.org.
HALLOWEEN MONSTER BASH: Peace Lutheran Church will host a Monster Bash community lunch and celebration at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at the church at 1320 W. Gause Blvd., Slidell. Costumes are encouraged for the contest, as well as a contest for best-carved pumpkin. $10. For information, call (985) 641-6400.
MASS FOR DISABLED: A Mass will be said at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 21, at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 1501 W. Causeway Approach, Mandeville. The Commission for Disabilities for the Archdiocese of New Orleans hosts the quarterly Mass to help disabled persons become more involved in parish life. For information and to take part, call Janet Pesce at (504) 455-6801 or the church office at (985) 202-0232.
FAMILY FUN DAY: Trick-or-treating, treat-bag decorating, games, cookie decorating, costumes and food, plus a pumpkin patch, are all part of the fun from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21, at St. Anselm, 306 St. Mary St., Madisonville. Free. (985) 845-7342.
MARRIED COUPLES LEAGUE RETREAT: Registration is open for the Married Couples League retreat Oct. 26-28 at the St. Joseph Abbey Christian Life Center, 75376 River Road, Covington. The silent retreat is open to all. The schedule includes conferences organized by the abbey monks, common prayer and reconciliation. For information, call Charlene and Wade Walk at (504) 415-6030 or (504) 415-6060 or visit www.saintjosephabbey.com/league-retreats.
HOLIDAY BAZAAR: First Christian Church will hold its annual sale of craft creations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, at 102 Christian Lane in Slidell. The Christian Women's Fellowship event features a variety of handmade items, baked goods, plants and raffles. The proceeds are used for several local and international programs.