Business classes are in high demand at Covington High School partly students learn interesting skills in them, but also because those skills are valued in the workforce.
With knowledge and training come opportunities for students to earn industry-based certifications in micro-enterprise from the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. They also earn certifications in other business fields from the National Retail Foundation and industry leaders such as Microsoft and Adobe.
In the fall, 156 students earned their Word 2013 certification. Students Jordynn Whitlow, Niya Lott and Joshua Newman had perfect scores on the Word 2013 certification test. Whitlow placed second in the state competition for Microsoft Office Specialist. Students continuing their MOS training will work toward additional industry-based certifications.
Covington High students also are earning certifications through Adobe software. During the previous school year, business teachers certified 135 students. Covington students are on track to beat last’s year goal with 125 students already certified this school year.
Of these Certified Adobe Associates, four students have earned the next level of certification, or Adobe Visual Design Specialist. Holly Vrettos, Emma Landry, Luke Harper and Brendan Harris all passed the rigorous standards to earn this coveted title and have earned certifications in Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator and Adobe InDesign.
Teachers Vance Lynch and Margaret O’Connell have overseen student Adobe certifications and attended training at the 2017 LDOE Super Summer Institute. O’Connell also earned her Visual Design Specialist certification through that training.
The business students couldn’t earn these certifications without the help of community partnerships.
Globalstar, a satellite communications company headquartered in Covington, last month donated more than 150 computer monitors to the business department.
Thanks go out to Globalstar employee and Covington High alum Johnny Nugent for the support.