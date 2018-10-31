Council on Aging St. Tammany senior center meal menus. For information, call (985) 892-0377 or visit www.coastseniors.org.
Monday
Red kidney beans, smoked sausage, parslied rice, broccoli, wheat bread, seasonal fruit, milk.
Tuesday
Swiss steak, whipped potatoes, cabbage, cornbread, sugar cookie, chocolate milk.
Nov. 7
Turkey breast with gravy, macaroni and cheese, sliced carrots, orange juice, Texas bread, lemon pudding cake, milk.
Nov. 8
Oven-fried chicken, cut yams, spinach, wheat bread, mixed fruit, milk.
Nov. 9
Beef chili with beans, parslied rice, whole-kernel corn, fruit-blend juice, crackers, banana pudding, milk.
Meals are served at the following senior centers:
Bush Senior Center: 81605 La. 41. Call (985) 886-8971.
Covington Senior Center: 19404 N. 10th St. Call (985) 892-8530.
Folsom Senior Center: 80210 La. 25. Call (985) 796-9803.
Lacombe Senior Center: 27397 U.S. 190. Call (985) 218-9340.
Mandeville Senior Center: Paul Spitzfaden Community Center, 3090 E. Causeway Approach. Call (985) 624-4629.
Pearl River Senior Center: 39443 La. 41 Spur. Call (985) 863-2540.
Slidell Senior Center: 610 Cousin St. Call (985) 641-1852.