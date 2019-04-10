FOOD FOR FINES: Through Thursday, April 18, the St. Tammany Parish Library will mark National Library Week by accepting nonperishable food items in lieu of fines. For every item donated, the library will offer $1 of fine forgiveness, and the items will be donated to the Northshore Food Bank in Covington, the Samaritan Center Food Bank in Mandeville and the First Baptist Church of Slidell Food Bank. For information, visit www.sttammanylibrary.org.
APPLICATIONS OPEN: Leadership Northshore is accepting applications for the Class of 2020. The program is designed to prepare students for positions in government, business and community affairs. For more information, visit www.leadershipnorthshore.com.
NEWCOMERS LUNCH: The Slidell Newcomers Club will meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, at the Pinewood Country Club, 405 Country Club Blvd., Slidell. A raffle to raise funds for the Boys and Girls Club will be held. For information, call (985) 641-5467.
'BEAUTIFULLY ROOTED': Professional Women of St. Tammany will sponsor the annual Phenomenal Woman Retreat at 8 a.m. Thursday, April 11, at the Old Rail Malt Room, 639 Girod St., Mandeville. The networking event will include a program, lunch and cocktail reception with a raffle and door prizes. Speakers include Ashley Rodrigue of the State Fire Marshal's Office, executive level coach Dawn Forshag-Cazedessus, author Joy Scott and dream manager coach Michele Thompson. Registration is required. Tickets are $50-$85. For information, visit www.pwst.rocks.
COMPUTER EVENTS: The St. Tammany Computer Association is teaching Windows 10 Beginners, Fundamentals for Intermediates and Applications at a variety of meetings and classes held at the St. Tammany Parish Military Road Complex, 61134 N. Military Road, Slidell. Classes are free for members and are geared to beginner and intermediate students, including many seniors. Laptops are encouraged. Dues are $20 per year. Classes and meetings coming up include:
- Meeting — 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11
- Lab — 7 p.m. Thursday, April 18
- Class — 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25.
For information, contact Shirley at (985) 285-3810 or Janet at (985) 863-2906 or email sharpe1080@gmail.com.
SCHOLARSHIP: Applications are being accepted for the Professional Women of St. Tammany's 2019 Scholarship Awards, open to all St. Tammany women who will be attending college, university or postgraduate school. Deadline is April 12. Requirements and applications are online at www.pwst.rocks. Email info@pwst.rocks or barbarad.cranner@gmail or call (504) 931-0564.
NARFE TO MEET: Slidell Chapter 1396 of the National Active & Retired Federal Employees Association will meet at 1 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Azalea Estates Assisted Living & Retirement Community, 354 Robert Blvd. Rene Arcemont, public relations for Friends of Slidell Police Foundation, will be the speaker. The Lunch Bunch will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Italian Pie, 1319 Gause Blvd. All active and retired Federal Employees and their spouses are invited. For information President Elroy Noel at (985) 290-0757 or elroynoel@bellsouth.net.
CLEANUP DAY: Keep Mandeville Beautiful and the City of Mandeville seek volunteers for cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 13. Individuals, families and groups can volunteer for various projects, with April 10 being the deadline. The first 200 volunteers to pre-register will receive a free T-shirt. Additional information will be sent at that time. Assignments and equipment pickup will be at the gazebo on the lakefront near Carrol Street at 9 a.m. Call (985) 624-3165 or email kmb@cityofmandeville.com.
COMMUNITY FORUM: A new state law that allows people with felony convictions to vote will be the subject of a forum at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Towers Building, 520 Old Spanish Trail, Slidell, sponsored by the Women Voters of St. Tammany Parish, the Slidell Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and the Tau Kappa Zeta chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority. Speakers will include Rep. Patricia Haynes Smith, D-Baton Rouge, who sponsored the legislation, and Bruce Reilly, deputy director of Voice of the Experienced.
VEHICLE RESCUE: St. Tammany Fire District No.1 will hold a public demonstration of vehicle extrication at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at 290 Town Center Parkway, Slidell. The firefighters will use the specialized tools to remove the roof and doors of a car to access trapped victims and allow the public to get a look at the equipment and take photos with the firefighters. For information, visit www.slidellfire.org.
BOOK SALE: Friends of the Slidell Library will hold an 'SSSSale' from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Slidell Branch Library, 555 Robert Blvd. Second Saturday Special Sales are monthly themed sales featuring selected books, including more than 100 newer/current fiction books for adults published within the last three years. Books will be $3 for hardbacks, $2 for soft covers and $1 paperbacks. Cash and checks accepted. For information email fsl70458@yahoo.com.
GENEAOLOGY TALK: Yvonne Lewis Day will present "Exploring the Three-Chop Trail: The Forgotten Road West," sponsored by the St. Tammany Genealogical Society, at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Causeway Branch Library, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. Day's illustrated account is based on research, including entries from family journals and diaries about the little-known trail from Georgia into the newly opened territories of Mississippi and Louisiana. More than 100,000 settlers traveled west by foot on this trail over a 31-year period before it vanished from history. Participation is limited to adults.
BLOCK PARTY: The West 30s Community Block Party will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Peter Atkins Park, 701 N. Tyler St., Covington. Produced by the West 30s Task Force, the party includes food, music, children's activities, community resources, a talent show and more. Donations and volunteers welcome. Call (985) 234-9970 or www.facebook.com/events/421538545056929/
WORK/PLAY DAYS: Fish and Wildlife Service and the Friends of Louisiana Wildlife Refuges Work/Play Days will be held 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays April 13 and May 4 at Southeast Louisiana National Wildlife Refuges Complex Headquarters, 61389 La. 434, Lacombe or at Big Branch Marsh or Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuges. Registration is required by the Wednesday preceding the event. Contact Refuge Ranger Jo Anne Dolan at (985) 882-2015 or joanne_dolan@fws.gov
FISH FRY: The American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 185 will hold a Good Friday fish fry and Easter egg hunt from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 19 at 1680 St. Ann Place, Slidell. The dinner includes fish, green beans, macaroni and cheese and dessert. Children age 12 and under should bring baskets to hunt the 1,300 goodie-stuffed eggs.
FLOWER SHOW: The Madisonville Garden Club will host the annual show of floral displays by members at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at the Otis House Museum, Fairview Riverside State Park, 119 Fairview Drive, Madisonville. "Louisiana Melodies" is the theme and will include specimens grown by club members.
MONK RUN: Registration is open for the 2019 Monk Run Saturday, April 27, at St. Joseph Abbey, 75376 River Road, Covington. The 1-mile/5K trail run and walk is on grounds of the abbey not open for public recreational use. Proceeds from Monk Run will help support the maintenance and preservation of the abbey forest. The 1-mile race begins at 8 a.m., while the 5K race starts at 8:30 a.m. A post-race picnic is for all participants. Register online through Friday, April 19, at getmeregistered.com/monkrun2019. Pre-registration is $30, $15 for ages 16 and under, or $25 for seniors 65 and over.
CHALK FEST: The Children's Museum of St. Tammany will host Chalk Fest arts festival with a chalk-art contest, entertainment, food and fun from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 21404 Koop Drive, Mandeville. Artists begin work at 8 a.m. with judging at noon. A 4-four square art space is $25 and chalk will be provided. Registration deadline is 3 p.m. Friday, May 3 at www.cmstkids.org.
GARDEN TOUR: A tour of Hopewell Garden will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at 75343 River Road, Covington. The tour is sponsored by Keep Covington Beautiful. Advance tickets will be available until Monday, April 29, at The Shipping Post or online at www.keepcovingtonbeautiful. Parking for the tour will be at St. Joseph Abbey, 75376 River Road, with transportation to the garden. The tour is not wheelchair accessible, and children under 8 or in strollers are not allowed.
ZUMBATHON: A fundraiser for Camp Nora, the Ride of the Brotherhood will hold a Zumbathon at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at the West St. Tammany YMCA, 71256 Francis Road, Covington. Camp Nora (No One Rides Alone) is a Veterans Service Organization and a Homeless Veterans Transition Resource Center. For information, visit www.rideofthebrotherhood.org.
SCHOLARSHIP OPEN: The Covington-Mandeville Branch of the American Association of University Women invites applications from women in St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes attending or planning to attend local community colleges. The scholarship will cover up to $1,500 of books and supplies for use at Delgado Community College, Northshore Technical Community College, Nunez Community College or Baton Rouge Community College. Applications are available at AAUW’s website www.covmande-la.aauw.net. The deadline for applying is May 24.
KIDS' SUMMER ACTIVITIES
SUMMER ENRICHMENT PROGRAM: Registration opens April 2 for Christ Episcopal Church's Community Educational Enrichment Program for children entering grades three through six, which will run from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 3-28. The cost is $40 per child or $60 per family for children eligible for free school lunches; $80 per child or $100 per family for children eligible for reduced-price lunches; and $200 per child or $300 per family for others. Registration takes place in the church administration building at 129 N. New Hampshire St., Covington, across the street from the church. Registration hours are:
- Tuesdays, April 2 to May 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Thursday, May 2, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday, May 4, 9 a.m. to noon
- Thursday, May 16, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday, May 18, 9 a.m. to noon.
MARITIME MUSEUM CAMP: The Lake Pontchartrain Basin Maritime Museum in Madisonville is offering three one-week summer camp sessions . Two will be the Junior Aquatic Engineer Summer Camp, which introduces campers ages 8-10 to activities focused on science, technology, engineering and math. Session 1 will be June 24-28 and session 2 will be July 22-26. Campers will learn to collect, interpret and analyze information through an assortment of hands-on experiments including building a working submersible model. For information, call (985) 845-9200 or visit www.lpbmm.org.