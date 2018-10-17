It’s the third weekend in October. And in Slidell that can mean only one thing: It's time for the St. Margaret Mary Fair.
For the past half century, the event officially known as the Slidell Food & Fun Fest and Craft Fair has been a local staple, raising millions for the parish and in particular for the school, which was there before the church.
Can there be any resident of the Camellia City who hasn’t attended at least once, taking in the rides, the games, the food, the class booths and the music?
Almost 40,000 people did so last year, even though the final day was be cut short because of a storm strong enough to lift 100-pound tent moorings into the air.
“There’s no doubt this is the biggest and the best show in Slidell every year,” said Louis Bauer, a church deacon who served as fair director from 1984 to 1995.
To Missy Spinosa, an SMM mother and grandmother and lead singer for Witness, this year’s closing musical act, the fair has become part of Slidell’s DNA.
“Every time I’m in the grocery store, I run into someone who asks me when the fair is going to be and will we be playing,” she said. “You don’t have to have a connection to the church or the school to get excited about it.
“It’s something that runs through our core.”
Although this is the 50th anniversary for the fair, which began modestly as a project of the Ladies’ Altar Society, no special events are planned.
Instead, Rob Bywater, in his first year as fair director, is emphasizing a return to its kid-friendly roots — including a Toddler Town with games for the little ones — while emphasizing a strong musical lineup, headlined by the Molly Ringwalds on Friday night.
“My vision is that this is the major fundraiser for the parish which retains a community feel,” Bywater said. “We’ll have a cakewalk and a beanbag toss, things that adults remember from when they were kids.
“We never want things to become so big and crowded that people can’t enjoy themselves.”
Of course, there is the big element. North American Midway Entertainment brings a state-fair-level batch of rides that fills the school grounds. Fair officials have discussed expanding, but that would require cutting off Robert Boulevard for the weekend, something the city can’t permit, as popular as the fair may be.
“We’re pretty close to capacity right now,” Bywater said. “We’ve got the best traveling midway in the country, but we don’t want it where people are waiting in line for 30 minutes to ride.”
For those whose tastes don’t run toward the mega rides or the standard carnival fare of corn dogs, funnel cakes and such, 15 local restaurants provide plenty of food choices ranging from crawfish pasta to alligator sausage to steak bowls to catfish and chicken tenders, a specialty of the SMM Men’s Club.
Charbroiled oysters are on this year’s menu as well.
“Maybe you don’t feel like you can afford to go to some of these restaurants,” Bywater said. “This way you get to sample some of their best dishes.”
The craft show also has proved successful. Bywater said the craftsmen are always eager to sign up to return.
Bywater is a recent addition to SMM, having moved to Slidell eight years ago after retiring from the Navy.
But he represents the enduring strength of the fair — the enthusiasm of the school parents. It means a replenishing source of volunteers, preventing stagnation at the top.
“I call it a ‘domino effect,’” said June Walker, whose children were among the first students at SMM. “You have those who rise to the top of the leadership roles, but then they pass their knowledge and experience along to the new people coming along.
“It keeps the energy going.”
Building the fair from its modest beginnings to a big event for the community was the vision of the Rev. Robert Carroll, who succeeded the Rev. Tim Pugh as the head of the parish shortly after the fair’s first year.
“We had started small,” said Walker, who's had three children and six great-grandchildren attend SMM. “But Father Carroll saw that bringing in the big rides would attract a lot of people.
“And then we moved from having the food prepared in the cafeteria to getting the major restaurants involved. We went from hamburgers to lobster, which is why they started calling it the food fest, too.”
The musical acts top it off.
Spinosa, who with Witness has been playing the fair for 20 years, said it’s an event she always looks forward to.
“You see people there that maybe you run into only at the fair,” she said. “It’s not just folks coming having a good time.
“The fair bonds our community together.”