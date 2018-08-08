Six members of St. Paul’s High School faculty recently attended a week-long Science and Religion Foundations Seminar at the University of Notre Dame, in Notre Dame, Indiana.
The religion department faculty included Barrett Baumgartner, Roger Bacon and Robert Simpson; the science department faculty included David Arbo, Marie Childs and Suzie Duplantier.
They prepared for the seminar by completing eight weeks of assigned reading from religion, philosophy and science books and posting responses to questions in a discussion forum.
The on-campus seminar included talks from leading theologians and scientists, including doctors and professors in physics, astronomy and astrochemistry, from noted institutions including Notre Dame and Harvard.
The program provided opportunities for collaboration with teachers from across the nation to expand the dialogue between the disciplines and dispel the notion that science and religion are in conflict.
The faculty members will incorporate their new knowledge into the curriculum of their various subjects.