High-tech has come to Pearl River High.
Pearl River is among the schools in St. Tammany Parish testing Google Chromebooks in class. Each participating student was issued his or her own Chromebook to use in class and at home.
Lucille Landry, instructional technology coordinator for the St. Tammany Parish School Board, said 14 secondary schools were selected to test Chromebooks in the district, which includes approximately 900 students.
Many people think Chromebooks are laptop computers because they look very similar, but there are distinct differences. These devices use apps instead of programs and the internet instead of an operating system. By giving students access to this type of technology, Landry said the district hopes to “build upon college and career readiness skills.”
“I was excited that Pearl River High was included in the Chromebook pilot,” Pearl River Assistant Principal Anna Fuller said. “The Chromebooks will serve as a learning experience with cutting-edge technology ... to promote collaborative learning.”
The program includes about 30 freshmen and 30 juniors.
Participants are grouped together in core classes, including English, history, math and science. Information for their classes is available on the Chromebook using a platform call Google Classroom. This platform allows them to access their online textbooks, work collaboratively on projects and even take assessments.
“The Chromebooks are convenient for online classes. Also, it’s fun because we get away from the same old style of learning,” said junior Christian Kosinski.
Junior Anna Lee said, “The Chromebooks are a refreshing change to the school," but classmate Kayli Wilson sees things a bit differently.
“They come with a huge responsibility that some students may not be capable of handling,” Wilson said.
Students aren't the only ones involved in this pilot, as teachers also are learning to navigate the new technology.
“In July and August, teachers attended training where they completed activities using Google Chrome, Google Drive, Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Google Slides while exploring the collaborative features,” Landry said.
Pre-calculus and physics teacher Julie Martin said, “Chromebooks are another tool to help educators teach all of our diverse student population. We can incorporate more technology in the classroom, thus keeping more students engaged and hopefully improve learning.”