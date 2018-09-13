The St. Tammany Parish School Board unanimously approved a $417 million operating budget for the 2018-2019 fiscal year when it met Thursday in Covington.
Other than the establishment of a new fund to provide increased security on all school campuses, the budget shows very few changes compared to the previous year.
In his budget message, Superintendent Trey Folse noted that the budget assumes no increases in property or sales tax collections, but does anticipate that state Minimum Foundation Program funding will increase by $890,843. MFP funding is weighted toward students who qualify as low income, career and technical, disabled and gifted.
The system’s General Fund budget, which covers the major portion of school operations, anticipates total revenues of $416,690,186, compared to $419,207,677 in revenues in the final budget for the fiscal year that ended on June 30.
General Fund expenditures are expected to total $409,159,172, compared to $411,582,786 for fiscal 2017-2018.
As usual, salaries (56.25 percent) and teacher retirement contributions (12.51 percent) account for most of the general fund expenditures. Salaries total $235,066,339, including pay raises of $2.8 million. Teacher retirement contributions total $52,281,931 and reflect an increase of about $664,000 due to increases in employee salaries and the employer contribution rates for school retirement systems.
Most other general fund expense categories account for just a fractional percent of the total budget.
Other budgets approved by the board include expenditures of $35,012,000 for capital improvement projects, $30,819,398 for long-term debt service, and $41,179,410 for special revenue funds.
The latter category includes school food services, summer feeding program, community disaster loan, community development block grant and BP oil spill settlement funds. It also includes the newly established School Security Fund, which provides $5,061,000 to cover the cost of school security officers and mental health professionals in all of the system’s 55 schools.
In total, the school system will pour more than $500 million into the local economy in the new fiscal year.
Folse said he did not anticipate any significant change in school operations, despite the fact that revenues are flat and enrollment has increased to almost 39,000 students. He said it might be necessary to shift some teachers to schools in high-growth areas such as Madisonville and Mandeville to maintain class sizes at or near previous levels. Folse said funds are available in the budget to do that, if deemed necessary.
Board president Robin Mullett said she was pleased with the work that Director of Business Affairs Terri Prevost had done putting the budget together, and said the budget is “showing the public that we are doing the best we can with the moneys that we have.”
Prevost said teacher raises were possible via a combination of increased state funding, decreases in workers compensation insurance costs and a budget surplus from the previous year that was larger than expected.