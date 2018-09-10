Hollie Ramirez-Power, who was convicted of a fifth DWI offense earlier this year, will get a new trial, 22nd Judicial District Judge Billy Burris has decided.
Burris, who presided over the trial in March, agreed that the arresting officer's testimony about his employment history was "misleading" to the jury.
Marcus Bergeron, who was with the Madisonville Police Department when Ramirez-Power was arrested in December 2016, testified that he "went back" to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office from 1999 to 2001, Burris said in his ruling late last week. But employment records show that Bergeron was never employed by the Sheriff's Office, Burris said.
"The court is of the opinion that had the truthful testimony been initially stated on the stand, the verdict would almost assuredly remain the same," Burris said in his ruling. But the standard is whether the verdict would be different in a retrial, he said.
"There is no question that a verdict on a retrial, given this blatant discrepancy in the officer's testimony, may lead to an acquittal since there is very little other evidence to corroborate his testimony," Burris wrote.
Ramirez-Power's attorney, Cameron Mary, argued that very point during a hearing earlier this month, saying that Bergeron was the state's chief witness in the case. He said Bergeron's credibility would have been damaged had his claims been challenged during the trial, when Ramirez-Power had a different attorney.
The information about his employment record came to light after Ramirez-Power's trial in February.
The judge rejected several other issues raised by the defense, including a claim that the judge had erred in refusing to allow testimony about three previous arrests made by Bergeron in which there were alleged discrepancies between what the officer said and what actually happened.
At the time, Burris said that allowing those witnesses, and those called by the state to counter their testimony, to testify would have confused the jury.
The judge repeated that conclusion in his order, saying that "ultimately a trial on one matter (would become) a trial on four wholly unrelated matters."
The judge also disagreed that he had erred in refusing to declare a mistrial or admonish the jury to disregard testimony from a nurse at the jail that Ramirez-Power had refused a drug screening in jail.
Mary argued that his client's constitutional rights were violated when that information was used against her because state law forbids information from jail drug screenings to be used in court.
Burris did not rule on those issues but said the defense counsel during Power's trial didn't make the objection at the time the evidence was introduced.
Mary said that Ramirez-Power, 38, is "happy to be back with her kids," after being in jail since March.
She faced as much as 60 years in prison under the state's habitual offender law. She has four previous DWI convictions, two previous vehicular negligent injury convictions and two previous convictions for possession of illegal drugs.