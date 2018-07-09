The theme was all things patriotic recently at the Paul Spitzfaden Community Center's popular monthly senior dance, which drew about 70 people. Tables were decorated with red and blue runners, accented with floral arrangements and American flags.
Sponsored by People’s Health and the city of Mandeville, the party featured the fabulous DJ Robbie Cox, who kept the dance floor full with a variety of hit tunes covering many decades.
The buffet included pizza, Italian pasta salad, chips and snacks, as well as homemade cakes and cookies.
The next dance will be held at 1 p.m. July 26. Seniors who want to be part of the fun don't have to make reservations or have a partner. For more information, phone (985) 624-3127 or email aalexander@cityofmandeville.com.
Power of Play
The theme of the Children’s Museum of St. Tammany’s recent fundraiser was the "Power of Play" — specifically, the STEM events and opportunities available at the new museum.
The event, held under the stars on the museum grounds at 21404 Koop Drive in Mandeville, featured Four Unplugged, which kept the dance floor packed well into the evening. Hordes of hobnobbers, wearing their most festive florals and linens, also feasted on dishes from many of the area’s finest restaurants.
Event chairs were Sara Baumgartner Daniel and Thomas Daniel.
Opening entertainment was provided by the Slidell High School Jazz Ensemble and the Fontainebleau High School RoboDawgs, followed by a welcome from Board of Trustees member Lisa Barnett, Parish President Pat Brister and Children's museum Executive Director Amy Fresh.
Doug Mouton served as the master of ceremonies, and Doug Ferrer, mistress of ceremonies Anna Grundmann LeDonne and Mouton were the auctioneers. The live and silent auction chairwomen were Lizzy Boyce and Brooke Harris, respectively.
Find out more about the museum, open Tuesdays through Sundays, at cmstkids.org.