SCHOLARSHIP AWARD: The Slidell Republican Women's Club will hold its annual recognition and scholarship award dinner at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at Pinewood Country Club, 405 Country Club Blvd., Slidell. State Sen. Sharon Hewitt will be the speaker. The recipient of the Pearl Williams Superior Leadership Award will be announced, as well as the Volunteer of the Year award. Tickets are $30. Reservations must be made by Tuesday, May 21 to Betty Hooper, bettysuew@bellsouth.net.
SCHOLARSHIP OPEN: The Covington-Mandeville Branch of the American Association of University Women invites applications from women in St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes attending or planning to attend local community colleges. The scholarship will cover up to $1,500 of books and supplies for use at Delgado Community College, Northshore Technical Community College, Nunez Community College or Baton Rouge Community College. Applications are available at covmande-la.aauw.net. The deadline for applying is May 24.
PRAYER BREAKFAST: Two-time Olympic medalist Hollis Conway will be the featured speaker at the Covington Community Prayer Breakfast at 7 a.m. Friday, June 14, at the St. Paul's School Briggs Assembly Center, presented by the Kiwanis Club of Greater Covington. Conway is currently assistant director of diversity, leadership and education at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. For reservations, contact Dan John at (985) 893-4123 or email dan@danjohnsoncpa.com.
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: The Slidell Noon Lions Club will hold a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at the Lion's Den, corner of Cleveland and Carey streets, Olde Towne Slidell. Pancakes, sausage, coffee or milk are $6, with proceeds helping the Lions' vision assistance programs. Bingo will follow at 11:30 a.m.
TECH TALK: Join the Mandeville reference librarian at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 28 at the Mandeville Branch Library, 844 Girod St., to discuss technology woes and interests. The librarian will offer a brief presentation and then take questions and discussion, particularly about scams and how to recognize fraudulent emails and phone calls, as well as protection. The free event is limited to adults. Registration is required at www.stpl.bibliocommons.com/events or (985) 626-4293.
COMPUTER CODING: The library will hold a six-week introduction to the basic principles of coding, designed for adults with no prior coding experience, at 6 p.m. Wednesdays from May 29 to July 3 at the Mandeville Branch Library, 844 Girod St. Free, but registration is required at www.stpl.bibliocommons.com/events or (985) 626-4293. Windows 10 computers will be provided. For information, visit www.sttammanylibrary.org.
PARISH UPDATE: Parish President Pat Brister will offer a "State of the Parish" update at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, at the Tchefuncta Country Club, 2 Country Club Park, Covington, at the Louisiana Professional Women's Association meeting. Registration is required by 10 a.m. Friday, May 31, at www.lpwanorthshore.com.
APPLICATIONS OPEN: Leadership Northshore is accepting applications for the Class of 2020. The program is designed to prepare students for positions in government, business and community affairs. For more information, visit leadershipnorthshore.com.
LEADERSHIP PROGRAM: Applications are open for the New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute's 2020 program. The nine-month course runs September to May. The institute is open to business, civic and public sector leaders in a 10-parish region, including Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes. The deadline to apply online is May 31. For information, visit norli.org
SILENT AUCTION: Friends of the Slidell Library will hold a silent auction of pre-owned books and collectible magazines through 6 p.m. June 3. The auction includes books about palmistry, classic cars, literature, historical events, John F. Kennedy, Alcatraz Federal Prison and conspiracies, among many others. Bids are placed in person, but high bidders do not have to be present to win. Items will be on view at Slidell Branch Library, 555 Robert Blvd. Guidelines and detailed descriptions are included in the bid book. For more information, email fsl70458@yahoo.com
BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Slidell Library will hold a Second Saturday Special Sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 8, at Slidell Branch Library, 555 Robert Blvd. Second Saturday Special Sales include several hundred specially selected books for children and teens. For information, email fsl70458@yahoo.com.
SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS OPEN: Slidell Memorial Hospital is accepting applications for five $1,000 scholarships for local students who are enrolled in a medical program at an accredited university or college for the 2019-20 year. Applicants and/or their parents/guardians must be a resident of St. Tammany Parish. Students must be halfway through their college or university curriculum, have a GPA of 2.5 or better, and have unmet financial needs. Packets can be downloaded from slidellmemorial.org/scholarships-internships. Completed applications must be postmarked by June 30. Contact Patient Experience Coordinator Bonnie Rivet at (985) 280-8531 for information.
KIDS' SUMMER ACTIVITIES
SUMMER ENRICHMENT PROGRAM: Registration is open for Christ Episcopal Church's Community Educational Enrichment Program for children entering grades three through six, which will run from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 3-28. The cost is $40 per child or $60 per family for children eligible for free school lunches; $80 per child or $100 per family for children eligible for reduced-price lunches; and $200 per child or $300 per family for others. Registration takes place in the church administration building at 129 N. New Hampshire St., Covington, across the street from the church. Registration hours are:
- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.
- 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
STEAM COMING: Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics will be added to the Open Arms Community Center's faith-based summer camp program which runs May 28 to Aug. 8 at 1410 Eighth St., Slidell. For more information on rates, dates and registration, visit www.openarmsslidell.org or call (985) 259-4781.
MARITIME MUSEUM CAMP: The Lake Pontchartrain Basin Maritime Museum in Madisonville is offering three, one-week summer camp sessions. Two will be the Junior Aquatic Engineer Summer Camp, which introduces campers ages 8-10 to activities focused on science, technology, engineering and math. Session 1 will be June 24-28 and session 2 will be July 22-26. Campers will learn to collect, interpret and analyze information through an assortment of hands-on experiments including building a working submersible model. For information, call (985) 845-9200 or visit lpbmm.org.
HISTORY CAMP: Old Mandeville Historic Association History Camp will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 25-26 for children entering third and fourth grades at Jean Baptiste Lang House, 605 Carroll St., Mandeville. Learn about Louisiana architecture, traditions and culture. Children receive a T-shirt, snack and beverage but provide their own lunch. Cost is $20. For information, email adelefoster@gmail.com or call (504) 723-7714.