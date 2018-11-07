St. Paul's student Andrew David Aceves brought home an honorable mention award in the recent New Orleans Opera Association's Donald W. Wood Sr. Vocal Competition. Aceves, a senior, studies with Gail Adams.
The first-place winners are Olivia Belle Gray, a student of Phyllis Treigle's who is a junior at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts; and Dade Michael Dufrene, a student of Craig Matherne's who is a senior at Hahnville High School.
The competition Oct. 21 in Nunemaker Auditorium at Loyola University drew 31 participants from seven Louisiana cities.
Founded in 2015, The Wood Competition is a collaboration between the New Orleans Opera Association, Loyola University New Orleans College of Music and Fine Arts, Tulane University Department of Music and New Orleans Center for Creative Arts. The contest is open to all Louisiana high school students and promotes artistic excellence, provides financial support to young vocalists and encourages local singers.
Finishing in second place were Sarah-Katherine McCallum, a student of Claire Vangelisti's who is a senior at Cedar School in Ruston; and Julian Maccrea Revell, a student of Phyllis Treigle's who is a senior at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts.
Besides Aceves, honorable mentions went to:
- Kieva Ja’Lisa Banks, a junior at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, taught by Phyllis Treigle
- Lauren A. Albano, a sophomore at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, taught by Phyllis Treigle
- Ashton Louis Stephens, a senior at Holy Cross High School in New Orleans, taught by Meredith Hotard.
Other Round 2 finalists were:
- Jacob Benjamin Burstain, a senior at Lusher Charter School, taught by Dreux Montegut
- Dade Michael Dufrene, a senior at Hahnville High School, taught by Craig Matherne
- Julia Anne Ernst, a junior at Archbishop Hannan High School in Covington, taught by Maryann Kyle
- Olivia Belle Gray, a junior at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, taught by Phyllis Treigle
- Sarah-Katherine McCallum, a senior at Cedar School in Ruston, taught by Claire Vangelisti
- Bailey Brian Milburn, a junior at Chalmette High School, taught by Annelise Cassar
- Julian MacCrea Revell, a senior at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, taught by Phyllis Treigle
- Abigail Victoria Roques, a junior at Pensacola Christian Academy in Slidell, taught by Joy Meade