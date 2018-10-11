St. Tammany Parish School Board member Sharon Lo Drucker was issued a summons for shoplifting at a big box retail outlet in July, a spokesman for the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday.
Drucker, the board’s District 9 representative in the Madisonville area, was issued a summons to appear in 22nd Judicial Court for a misdemeanor shoplifting charge of theft less than $1,000, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Capt. Scott Lee.
The incident occurred July 6 at a Wal-Mart store located at 880 N. U.S. 190 near Covington. Lee said a loss prevention agent employed by the store located a uniformed deputy who was working a detail on site and asked for help processing the suspected shoplifter.
According to Lee, Drucker was detained in the loss prevention office at Wal-Mart when the deputy arrived. The deputy issued the summons in lieu of arrest, which is standard procedure in such a case, Lee said.
“It’s like when someone is issued a speeding ticket and is ordered to appear in court rather than being booked into jail,” Lee said. “But had the charge been for more than $1,000 or had there been anything on her record, she would have taken the ride to jail.”
Drucker entered a plea of not guilty at an arraignment on Wednesday at the St. Tammany Parish Courthouse. A trial date has been set for Nov. 5.
A call to Drucker seeking comment was not immediately returned.
Drucker is nearing the end of her first term on the St. Tammany Parish School Board, and is running for re-election on the Nov. 6 ballot. Meg Good Hackney is the lone challenger for the District 9 seat.
In addition to her time on the school board, Drucker has served on the board of directors at Safe Harbor, the Youth Service Bureau and Leadership St. Tammany, among others. She currently is president of the St. Tammany Library Foundation and a board member on the St. Tammany Parish Tourist & Convention Commission.