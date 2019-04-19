April 8
Chad Babb: 46, 24056 Brunett Road, Loranger, two counts of first-degree robbery, forgery, possession of Schedule I drug, simple escape.
Robert Gussman: 46, 205 Aucoin St., Morgan City, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tiffany Miracle: 35, 205 Aucoin St., Morgan City, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of Schedule IV drug.
Latoj Banks: 26, 635 Avenue 8, Marrero, principal to commission of crime, simple burglary.
Michael Crosby: 50, 1019 Park Forrest, Lilburn, Ga., simple burglary, forgery.
Jonathan Odom: 29, 62492 Bill Ard Road, Angie, two counts of simple burglary, simple arson, two counts of theft (felony), possession of Schedule I drug, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon.
Billy Boyette: 35, 45616 Chickens Road, Franklinton, theft of firearm, possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon.
Millard Anthony: 40, 19238 N. St. Charles, Loranger, theft (felony), illegal possession of stolen things, simple burglary.
Andrea Johnson: 34, 416 Camel Drive, Metairie, housed for court.
David Heller: 25, 635 Avenue A, Marrero, principal to commission of crime, simple burglary.
John Woods: 58, 500 South Street, Amite, simple burglary, second degree battery.
Randal Holmes: 29, P.O. Box 105, Roseland, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon, manslaughter, monetary instrument abuse, possession of Schedule IV drug.
Kaitlyn Jenkins: 21, 21599 La. 40, Bush, simple battery.
Logan Galatas: 29, 202 Lake Sabine Court, Slidell, simple burglary.
Sharon Snelgrove: 39, 102 Burgetown Road, Carriere, Miss., eight counts of theft (felony), theft between $5,000 and $25,000.
Chad Goutierez: 26, 700 Keaton Road, Bogalusa, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS.
Caleb Dyson: 29, 645 Kostmayer Ave., Slidell, aggravated second degree battery.
Tyler Greathouse: 26, 240 Audubon Drive, Mandeville, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Peter Kusiw: 55, 2324 Livingston St., Mandeville, two counts of contempt of court, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Sheena Norred: 28, 42487 Owl Hoot Lane, Ponchatoula, theft (misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapons.
Shawn Fluker: 20, 1917 Josephine St., New Orleans, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond, two counts of contempt of court.
Alisha Smith: 40, 1332 Denmark Court, Slidell, theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Sterling Toney: 61, 62505 La. 1091, Pearl River, DWI first offense, improper lane use, driving under suspension.
April 9
Edwin Breeland: 68, Shinglemill Road, Pearl River, DWI first offense, improper lane use, open container in motor vehicle.
Amanda Lewis: 35, 70531 J. St., Covington, theft between $5,000 and $25,000.
Jeffrey Reagan: 54, 111 East Queens Drive, Slidell, DWI first offense, improper lane use, open container in motor vehicle, improper turn.
Jose Wilson-Romero: 19, 26376 East Elm St., Lacombe, simple burglary, contempt of court.
Stuart Lafleur: 40, 141 Gallier Court, Mandeville, DWI first offense, ignore traffic signal, license plate must be illuminated.
Chad Montz: 40, 2025 Teal St., Slidell, possession of Schedule III CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution of possession of legend drug without a prescription, two headlights required.
Tanya Gill: 46, 202 Hollow Rock Court, Slidell, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, unlawful refusal of chemical tests, ignition interlock device offenses, improper lane use, flight from officer; aggravated flight from officer, possession of Schedule IV drug.
Keenan Spicer: 30, La. 22, Mandeville, fugitive, three counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Gino Gallodoro: 38, 170 Lighthouse Point, Slidell, probation violation.
Daniel Cox: 39, 1061 Capital Ave., Crowley, house for court.
Dean Tropeano: 20, 561 Anchorage Drive, North Palm Beach, Fla., fugitive.
Michael Tropeano: 7926 Pioneer Road, West Palm, Fla., fugitive.
Brandon Dill: 36, 2016 Mallard St., Slidell, telephone communications; improper language; harassment, violation of protection order.
Shane Perez: 37, 614 Avenue G, Marrero, aggravated arson.
Kessler King: 18, 85361 HWY 450, Franklinton, housed or court.
Heather Juneau: 33, 101 Madewood Drive, Mandeville, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to under $50,000.
Louis Schneider: 25, 388 Brown Thrasher Loop, Madisonville, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to under $50,000.
Fei Tong: 33, 7949 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, domestic abuse battery; aggravated assault, domestic abuse battery.
Samantha Hotard: 27, 210 Venus Road, Slidell, cruelty to juveniles.
Kevin Scott: 28, 210 Venus Road, Slidell, second degree cruelty to juveniles.
John Zeringue: 18, 114 Westminer Drive, Slidell, video voyeurism.
Alton Blancher: 67, 207 Clearwood Drive, Slidell, domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property.
April 10
Danyel Newlin: 31, 815 Fremaux Ave., Slidell, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Raymond Rodriguez: 30, 927 Richmond Court, Mandeville, contempt of court.
Kayla Sibley: 24, 70480 D St., Covington, DWI first offense, maximum speed limit.
Taylor Sanford: 5, 508 Natalie Drive, Houma, contempt of court.
Winona Williams: 29, 227 Vine St., Slidell, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Cameron Perry: 18, 82447 City Limits, Folsom, armed robbery, armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; use of firearm, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of Schedule IV drug.
Madison Music: 32, 401 Tops L Drive, Mandeville, DWI second offense, careless operation, contempt of court.
Marilyn Henry: 33, 1421 Bienville St., New Orleans, violation or protection.
Joshua Ingram: 33, 83303 Hay Hollow Road, Folsom, housed for court.
Mark Solomon: 18, twelve counts of simple burglary, two counts of theft of motor vehicle, hit and run, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to under $50,000.
John Snow: 28, 41404 CC Road, Ponchatoula, contempt of court, possession of Schedule I drug.
Amanda Sturdivant: 49, 96 Gardenia Drive, Covington, DWI third offense, DUS while under suspension for certain prior offenses, open container in motor vehicles.
Jose Morales-Vasquez: 26, 3990 Florida St., Mandeville, contempt of court.
Kendrick Hollerman: 21, 313 S. Taylor St., Covington, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, two counts of illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, violation of controlled substances within 2,000 feet of school, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Donald Cook: 39, 1710 East Iowa St., Hammond, entry on or remaining in places after being forbidden, disturbing the peace.
Ricardo Herrera: 55, 5258 Hwy. 604, Pearlington, Miss., two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Evan Smith: 37, 8412 Drury St., Metairie, obtain CDS by fraud, possession of Schedule II drug.
Louis Kohlman: 50, 3310 Annette St., New Orleans, theft (misdemeanor).
William Hollowell: 36, 12 Concord Loop, Pearl River, aggravated assault, battery of a dating partner, resisting a police officer with force or violence.
Aaron Munch: 29, 144 Northwood Drive, Slidell, DWI second offense, driving under suspension.
Sarah Guillot: 30, 42131 Jefferson Drive, Hammond, fugitive, probation violation.
April 11
Joshua Davis: 39, 1086 St. Tammany Ave., Slidell, probation violation, contempt of court.
Ross Giardina: 39, 226 Coin Du Lestin Drive, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Erione Lee: 29, 7846 N. Coronet Court, New Orleans, two counts of contempt of court, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Stephen D'Ambrosio: 26, 1957 Brookter St., Slidell, aggravated assault with firearm.
Dawina Mclaren: 32, 41037 South Liberty St., New Orleans, three counts of surrender of defendants/bondsman off bond, two counts of contempt of court.
Brittany Licciardi: 36, 3108 Delille St., Chalmette, DWI first offense, establishing speed zones, following too close, improper lane use, open container in motor vehicle, simple possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anthony Barnes: 25, 1200 Eagle Lake, Slidell, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, license plate must be illuminated.
Jose Saldana: 19, 927 Adair St., Mandeville, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of Schedule IV drug.
Frederick Wust: 54, 22231 Prats Road, Abita Springs, illegal use of weapons, aggravated assault with a firearm.
Clyde Baker: 40, 17021 E. Coleman, Hammond, fugitive.
Felicia Howze: 35, 80041 A Crawford Road, Bush, drug court sanction.
Colin Vivien: 20, 30476 Azalea LAne, Lacombe, probation violation.
Peter Ricca: 26, 2724 Tidewater Drive, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Brittney Holland: 29, 1114 Rose Meadow Loop, Slidell, possession of Schedule I drug, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Sandra Jones: 54, 2024 S. Burnside, Gonzales, two counts of theft (felony)m bank fraud, forgery, monetary instrument abuse, money laundering.
Dameon Arbuckle: 37, 2201 Mallard St., Slidell, possession of Schedule III CDS, failure to use turn signal.
Robert Butler: 51, 320 Robin Lane, Slidell, contempt of court.
Dustin Carter: 30, 2555 Abundance St., New Orleans, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear, expired license plate, refusing to provide correct identity, driving under suspension.
Rosanna Collins: 62, 209 Aimee Drive, Carencro, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without a prescription, DWI first offense, open container in motor vehicle, improper lane use.
April 12
Joseph Thibodeaux: 51, 35108 HWY 433, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Shane O’Neil: 32, 40457 HWY 190, Slidell, three counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
John Stelly: 36, 19435 N. Fitzmorris Road, Covington, two counts of contempt of court.
Cheryl Ratliff: 58, 400 Idlewild, Hattiesburg, Miss., DWI fourth/subsequent offense, maximum speed limit.
Gracie Douglas: 50, 83260 House Creek Road, Bush, DWI first offense, improper turn, driving under suspension, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Ashley Estopinal: 33, 2209 Victor St., Chalmette, contempt of court.
Trenton Hayes: 23, 613 Franklinton Court, Laplace, fugitive.
James Winther: 27, 215 Hazelwood Drive, Slidell, domestic abuse battery.
Charles Wolfe: 55, 22 Coffee Drive, Chalmette, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, no taillights.
Andrew Barron: 29, 210 Redwood St., Slidell, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of Schedule IV drug, racketeering, attempt and conspiracy.
Kenneth Lockett: 36, 232 West Morgan, Covington, possession of drug paraphernalia, taking contraband to and from a penal institution fugitive, monetary instrument abuse.
Louisa Rodriguez: 50, 111 Broadway Ave., Pubelo, Colo., DWI second offense, careless operation.
Raymond Broussard: 34, 410 Jefferson Drive, Slidell, contempt of court possession of Schedule II drug, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nicole Crum: 36, 42505 Brown Road, Ponchatoula, probation violation, contempt of court.
Jessie Moore: 31, 26393 Pierson Road, Holden, exploitation of the infirmed.
Antonie Nelson: 23, 982 Asheville Drive, Slidell, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond, contempt of court.
Frankie Taylor: 47, 2709 Mumphrey Road, Chalmette, issuing worthless checks.
Jacob Pratt: 20, 501 Rue Blanche, Mandeville, four counts of simple criminal damage less than $1,000, two counts of simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to under $50,000.
Bernard Tate: 53, 420 22nd St., Winnfild, contempt of court.
Carl Eberts: 60, 67 Cherokee Drive, Abita Springs, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of Schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
August Navarre: 24, 72395 Jasmine St., Covington, no safety belt, refusing to provide correct identity, possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of fugitive, two counts of theft under $1,000, aggravated flight from officer, resting an officer, attempted, domestic abuse battery, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple criminal damage less than $1,000, contempt of court, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Adonis Young: 26, 2000 Lakeshore Drive, Slidell, second degree battery.
Ian Young: 22, 28 Park Place Drive, Covington, drug court sanction.
Mekaill Harris: 20, 7001 Lawrence Road, New Orleans, housed for marshal.
Amie Daigle: 32, 73272 Iron St., Abita Springs, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUS while under suspension for certain prior offenses, establishing speed zones, possession of Schedule IV drug.
April 13
Brittany Hale: 36, 220 W. Hickory St., Mandeville, theft (misdemeanor).
Michael Norwood: 40, 1645 Carol Sue Road, Gretna, two counts of contempt of court.
Bettina Leibe: 27, 116 Azalea Drive, Covington, theft (misdemeanor).
Evan Vilardo: 31, 68108 S. Strain Road, Mandeville, DWI first offense, one-way roadway, expired license plate, no safety belts, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, hit and run, resisting an officer, flight from officer; aggravated flight from officer.
Kurt Dichiara: 30, 17 Minter Drive, Mandeville, DWI first offense, improper lane use, failure to yield to emergency vehicles.
Desmond Dorsey: 26, 209 Lennie Circle, Slidell, probation violation.
Alexandra Neitzer: 22, 4 North Azalea Drive, Covington, DWI fourth/subsequent offense, careless operation.
Ford Luscy: 22, 1490 Harbor Drive, Slidell, violation of protection order.
Darrick Wilson: 47, 1024 Ronald Reagan Hwy., Covington, fugitive, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Aubrey Montegue: 46, 633 Tartan Trace, Covington, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Justin Brandt: 20, 204 Melody Lane, Slidell, DWI first offense, careless operation.
April 14
Daniel Miller: 36, 71239, Abita Springs, drug court sanction.
Douglas Cook: 30, 21190 Harrison Ave., Abita Springs, probation violation.
Charles Floyd: 21, 53110 E.S. Raines Road, Folsom, illegal possession of stolen things.
Shelby White: 21, 104 Manassas Drive, Slidell, DWI second offense, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, DUS while under suspension for certain prior offense.
Calvin Couviller: 23, 59374 Pineridge Road, Lacombe, contempt of court.
Dominick Giarratano: 26, 22 Weldon Circle, Ponchatoula, DWI first offense.
Gino Gallodoro: 38, 170 Lighthouse Point, Slidell, probation violation.
Janthan Baham: 26, 145 Bryant St., Madisonville, DWI first offense, reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
Jessica Stewart: 35, 31197 May St., Lacombe, DWI first offense, establishing speed zones, improper lane use, open container in motor vehicle, no inspection sticker.
Mark Lawson: 47, 1850 Harbor Drive, Slidell, aggravated assault with firearm, second degree kidnapping, battery of a dating partner.
Veysel Yildiz: 55, 371 Forest Loop, Mandeville, domestic abuse battery.
Andy Hurtado: 18, 1051 Rue Corton, Slidell, two counts of contempt of court.
Matthew Forstall: 29, 1101 Colbert St., Mandeville, cruelty to animals; aggravated.
Anthony Simoneaux: 28, 20621 Soell Drive, Covington, DWI first offense, careless operation.