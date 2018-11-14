Five members of Girl Scout Junior Troop 30199 in Covington earned the Bronze Award, the highest award available for juniors in grades 4 and 5, for building bird houses for residents of a local nursing home and creating awareness about the health benefits of birdwatching.
Katelin Aleman, Mollie Barnes, Addison Bushnell, Elle George and Claire Rogers wanted to spend time with senior citizens at Heritage Manor of Mandeville, helping attend to residents' needs. The Scouts learned the residents enjoyed birdwatching, but birds rarely came around because of damaged bird houses.
The Scouts designed, built and painted new bird houses for the nursing home. A bake sale was used to purchase bird seed and additional supplies for the houses. The girls also distributed fliers to the residents with information on the benefits of bird watching, including quick reflexes, increase of upper arm strength and patience.