Much as in life, things tend to happen in cycles in the news world.
Sometimes, everything goes according to plan and the schedule is easy to manage. Other times, stories come in bunches. When they do, those of us who report the news don’t rest — not much, anyway.
The past year was one of those when an important story broke almost every day, and The St. Tammany Farmer (and its sister paper, The New Orleans Advocate) were there with readers every step of the way.
From that coverage, we offer you our list of St. Tammany Parish's 10 biggest stories of 2018. And to be honest, it wasn't easy to decide which should be atop our list.
It could have been when tax renewals for the parish courthouse and jail in March were rejected by voters for the third time. That set into motion a downsizing at Koop Drive, with several top parish government officials departing for other jobs. A smaller budget was presented to the parish council, which signaled cutbacks were inevitable
It remains to be seen just how big an effect that having fewer dollars in local public coffers will have on services, however, and just how the public will react if the quantity (or quality) dips.
The biggest story could have been the St. Tammany Parish School Board’s decision to place mental health professionals and school resource officers in each of its 55 schools. Following the Valentine’s Day school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that claimed 17 lives, local officials wanted to provide security on campuses, but also avert a potential crisis by offering mental health outlets to students.
Our choice for the biggest story of 2018, however, is the turmoil surrounding former Sheriff Jack Strain.
Two former Sheriff’s Office employees were charged in a federal bill of information late last month that outlined an alleged bribery scheme at a Slidell work-release program that was privatized by Strain late in his 20-year tenure as sheriff.
Not only was Strain implicated by federal authorities in that kickback scheme, but sources familiar with the probe say the federal investigators are looking into far more serious allegations — that the sheriff sexually abused a handful of teenagers during his 20 years in office.
Just how those developments turn out likely will go a long way in deciding what next year’s top stories will be.
Here’s our list for the year. We thank you for reading in 2018 and look forward to reporting the news you need to know in 2019.
Happy new year, everyone!
1. Ex-Sheriff Jack Strain implicated in kickback scheme
A federal subpoena served on the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office in March offered the first tangible evidence that Strain was in the sights of federal investigators, who were seeking documents concerning the Slidell work release program.
Nearly nine months later, David “Doc” Hanson Sr. and Clifford “Skip” Keen both were charged with one count of bribery and one count of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud. Their adult children were the ostensible owners of the work release, earning nearly $1.2 million in three years, according to court documents, the lions share of which was handed over to their fathers, who allegedly gave Strain a cut.
Although they entered not-guilty pleas before a magistrate last month, with a trial set for Feb. 11, the fact that they were charged in a bill of information is a sign that they are cooperating and are expected to plead guilty.
2. Tax renewals for courthouse, jail rejected again
For the third time in two years, St. Tammany voters shot down a pair of tax renewals to operate the parish jail and courthouse.
The Justice Center tax mustered only 48 percent of the vote in March, while the jail tax fell just 140 votes shy of passing, with more than 27,000 ballots cast. Failure to renew the measures caused an $18 million budget shortfall.
Parish President Pat Brister, who strongly pushed for passage of the taxes, issued a statement after the losses saying, "The fact still remains that these failures present a large hole in the parish’s operating budget — and this will mean cuts across the board."
The initial attempt to renew the two taxes for 20 years at a quarter-cent each in 2016 failed by wide margins, fueled by a strong anti-tax mood in the conservative parish. A second attempt last spring, this time at one-fifth of a cent each and for only 10 years, fell short by a couple of hundred votes each.
St. Tammany officials also tried to make the courthouse tax more attractive by promising to dedicate 10 percent of the revenue from it to specialty courts, such as drug court, sobriety court and veterans court, tools that 22nd Judicial District Court judges said were helping to reduce recidivism.
3. Security, mental health services stepped up at schools
The St. Tammany Parish School Board voted in May to authorize student resource officers and mental health professionals in each of the 55 public school campuses for the 2018-2019 school year.
The expanded presence followed the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, in February when a former student gunned down 17 people. In the ensuing weeks, there were various threats of violence on St. Tammany campuses that resulted in some students being arrested.
Those threats were enough for Schools Superintendent Trey Folse to gather a committee of school administrators and law enforcement personnel to help prevent a happening such as Parkland on the north shore.
In December, the school board approved asking voters for a 2-mill, 10-year property tax that would provide permanent funding for officers and mental health professionals at each school. The 2-mill tax would be new, but because the school board plans to roll back its other millages by an equal amount in 2019, the new tax will not increase property owners’ tax bills.
The school board also designated $15 million of a $175 million capital improvement plan for upgraded security measures at parish schools. Improvements would include $12 million for intrusion-detection devices consisting of access control for doors within schools and other facilities and camera and electronic lock systems at entry points, $2 million for upgraded and expanded camera systems, and $1 million for associated central computer room upgrades.
A public vote on that measure, as well as one to fund officers and mental health providers on campus, is expected to be on the May 4 ballot.
4. Fatal wreck spurs action to widen I-12
Four people were killed in a multiple-car crash on Interstate 12 near Covington over Memorial Day weekend, which led parish, state and federal officials to call for a widening of the roadway between U.S. 190 and La. 21.
St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister implored the state for money to help find a solution to traffic concerns in that area (where a reported 900 accidents have occurred since 2013, according to DOTD statistics.) Gov. John Bel Edwards said the state was financially strapped and couldn’t fund the project.
Louisiana’s Congressional delegation brought the issue to Washington, and it was announced in December that the state would receive $25 million in federal grant funds to upgrade I-12 in the Covington area. The money will be combined with $7.2 million from St. Tammany Parish and at least $3.8 million from the state.
5. St. Tammany public schools graded a B
The St. Tammany Parish Public School System received a B on the Louisiana School District overall performance scores released in November, the first time they didn’t score an A, according to parish school administrators.
St. Tammany’s score was the 13th highest of the 75 school districts in Louisiana, and it takes into account the performance of students in third through 12th grades. Each of the 12 districts that scored higher than St. Tammany has significantly fewer students.
Schools Assistant Superintendent Regina Sanford said the Louisiana Department of Education's decision to require higher benchmark goals all at once this year, rather than gradually, may have affected district scores. She also said requiring a 21 on the ACT to achieve mastery level, as opposed to 18 in previous years, was a significant hump.
If judged by 2017 criteria, St. Tammany actually would have improved its overall score (a 104.1 in 2017 to a 105.7 in 2018.) That mark would have resulted in an A grade this year if judged by last year's standards.
“That recognizes the hard work of our teachers,” Sanford said. “They are making progress. It’s almost like the goal post has been moved this year. So while there are some kinds of concern about the formula change, it’s just a number.”
Each of St. Tammany’s 55 public schools received an A, B or C grade. Eleven schools scored an A, 29 rated a B and 15 scored a C. Five of the parish's eight public high schools received an A grade, including Lakeshore, Fontainebleau, Mandeville, Northshore and Pearl River.
6. Parish, municipalities take aim at short-term rentals
Short-term rentals -- advertised through on-line sites such as Airbnb, VRBO and HomeAway — have generated controversy on the south shore. But this year, the growth of short-term rentals got the attention of government bodies in St. Tammany, with officials considering how to regulate the burgeoning business
With 200 St. Tammany properties listed on Airbnb alone, officials say they are getting lots of complaints from residents who say short-term rentals bring noise, rowdy parties and an unending parade of unfamiliar people through their neighborhoods.
The Covington City Council adopted an ordinance in November that limits short-term rentals to its St. John Historic District, which encompasses about 45 square blocks in downtown Covington.
In Mandeville, the City Council voted in August to restrict short-term rentals to its historic preservation district after briefly considering banning them in all single-family residential areas.
The St. Tammany Parish Council also has introduced proposed regulations that would limit the rentals to areas zoned for commercial and mixed uses and also impose a $1,000 annual licensing fee. But the draft ordinance still must go through the parish Planning and Zoning Commission and won’t return to the council for a final vote until later in 2019.
7. FEMA money fuels Slidell infrastructure projects
Slidell broke ground on the $68 million Federal Emergency Management Agency-funded Slidell Infrastructure Improved Projects in April.
The projects include the repair of streets, sidewalks, driveway aprons, sanitary sewer and storm drain systems throughout the Bayou Vincent, Bayou Pattasat, Dellwood, Lee Street, Schneider Canal, W-14 and Bayou Bonfouca drainage basins, all of which were necessitated damage from Hurricane Katrina.
“It’s hard to believe that 13 years later, we are still dealing with Katrina-related infrastructure damage,” said then Slidell Mayor Freddy Drennan.
"Had we not been successful in getting this money, we would have had to raise sewage and water rates and pursue bond money to get these critical repairs done.”
The projects are part of the FEMA-funded $125 million Katrina Related Public Assistance Program, which also includes construction of the Municipal Auditorium, the Slidell City Council & Administrative Center and the Slidell Technology & Cultural Arts Center.
The projects are expected to be complete by spring 2020.
8. Mandeville synagogue defaced, community rallies in support
Vandals sprayed anti-Semitic graffiti on the walls of the Northshore Jewish Congregation in Mandeville in September, leaving the entire religious community shaken. Ultimately, however, the community rallied against intolerance.
The Northshore Jewish Congregation, a Reform congregation, was established in 1995 and has about 100 families. It is one of the few synagogues in the area and the only one in St. Tammany Parish.
Mandeville police treated the act as a hate crime and collected evidence at the scene, though no arrests were made.
At a Mandeville City Council meeting a few days later, religious leaders from throughout Mandeville and beyond gathered in a show of support for the Northshore Jewish Congregation.
The following month, Metairie artist Laurie Alan Browne painted a mural on the synagogue wall that had been defaced and later created a bleached area where swastikas and the words “Synagogue of Satan” once were scrawled. Children gathered a week later to add finishing touches to Browne’s mural, including flowers in the foreground.
9. Top Court favors local landowner in gopher frog issue
In November, the U.S. Supreme Court vacated a lower court's ruling that 1,500 acres of land in central St. Tammany Parish near Hickory can be designated as critical habitat for an endangered frog that hasn't lived in Louisiana for decades.
The 8-0 ruling, in a case that was closely followed by environmental groups as well as advocates for private property rights, leaves in place protections for dusky gopher frogs in their current habitat in Mississippi.
It also kept in place the federal government's right to designate privately owned land as "critical habitats" and to impose the land-use restrictions that the designation often entails.
But in what plaintiffs called a victory for property rights, the court ordered the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans to re-examine its definition of "habitat," a word that was at the core of the long-running suit as landowners argued that federal regulators went too far in restricting property rights in an area where the frogs don't even live.
There are fewer than 100 dusky gopher frogs left in the wild, and all are in Mississippi. But the land in St. Tammany Parish does have seasonal ponds, a necessary feature for the frogs to breed. Partly because of those ponds, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 2012 designated the land along La. 36 in St. Tammany as critical habitat, despite the fact that the frogs require a different type of forest than now exists on the land.
The designation sparked a lawsuit from the landowners and the giant timber company Weyerhaeuser Co., who argued that it was an example of government overreach and could cost them millions of dollars in profits they could earn by developing the land.
10. Mannella leave public posts after sexual battery charge
St. Tammany Parish Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman David Mannella resigned from that board, as well as the board that governs Slidell Memorial Hospital, after his arrest on a charge of sexual battery in September.
Parish President Pat Brister had asked Mannella to step down from all his public positions, and State Sen. Sharon Hewitt, who is chairwoman of the appointing authority that names commissioners to the board of St. Tammany Parish Hospital Services District 2, asked for his resignation from the hospital board, as well.
Mannella, 58, was vice chairman of the hospital board.
Mannella is accused of sexually assaulting a 22-year-old woman while he was walking her to her car outside his home in French Branch, a subdivision near Slidell, where his wife had been hosting a meeting for a women's service organization.
Former parish police juror Barry Bagert was appointed to the planning and zoning commission. Larry Englande was named to the hospital services district.
Other top stories of 2018
Homicide on the West Pearl
The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office ruled that the death of 46-year-old Pearl River resident Jeffery Howell was a homicide, and two people were charged with murder.
An autopsy showed that Howell, a construction worker, died of blunt force trauma to the head following a fight on a West Pearl River sandbar.
Blaine Manalle, 20, of Slidell, was arrested on a count of second-degree murder in connection with the killing, which occurred south of the Davis Landing Boat Launch. In addition, a manslaughter count filed against Cameron Alphonso, 21, of Slidell, was upgraded to second-degree murder.
Alden Kindergran, 22, also of Slidell, was booked on a count of disturbing the peace.
Change at the top in Slidell
Slidell voters chose state Rep. Greg Cromer as the city’s next mayor in April over Kevin Davis, the former three-term St. Tammany Parish president who led the four-person primary election a month earlier.
Cromer, a former City Council member and state legislator, had barely squeaked past Bruce Clement, the recently retired Slidell Memorial Hospital administrator, to get into the runoff.
But Cromer overcame Davis to win a tight race with 51 percent of the vote. Cromer, who got 2,239 votes to Davis' 2,159, got Clement’s endorsement and also apparently was helped by the fact that only one other race was on the Slidell ballot: a runoff for the District G City Council seat that Cromer once held.
While turnout citywide was 24.7 percent, the district race helped boost turnout in the north Slidell district to nearly 35 percent.
Cromer took office July 1, replacing Freddy Drennan, who was term-limited.
The city council had four new members elected, as well, including Leslie Denham, David Dunham, Kenny Tamborella and Cindi King.
Slidell officer Jason Seals dies in line of duty
Slidell police officer Jason Seals, who was injured in a September motorcycle accident while escorting a funeral procession, died in November.
Seals was traveling westbound on U.S. 190 just after noon on Sept. 25 when a vehicle pulled in front of him as he left Honaker Funeral Home with the funeral procession. Seals slammed into the vehicle and was ejected from his motorcycle, landing at least 50 feet away.
Seals was in intensive care in the weeks leading up to his death. A memorial service held at the Northshore Harbor Center was attended by hundreds of people. A motorcade throughout the city, past the Slidell Police Department to his burial site, was witnessed by thousands more.
Seals, 35, was a 10-year veteran of the SPD.
School board’s Sharon Drucker issued summons for shoplifting
St. Tammany Parish School Board member Sharon Lo Drucker was issued a summons for shoplifting at a big-box retail outlet in July.
Drucker, the board’s District 9 representative from the Madisonville area, was issued a summons to appear in 22nd Judicial Court for a misdemeanor shoplifting count of theft less than $1,000, according to a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.
Drucker, via her attorney, entered a plea of not guilty. A court date was set for Nov. 5 before Judge Scott Gardner, but it was postponed. A hearing on the matter has yet to take place.
The alleged shoplifting incident occurred July 6 at a Walmart store at 880 N. U.S. 190 near Covington. Lee said a store employee located a uniformed deputy who was working a detail at the site and asked for help handling a suspected shoplifter.
Drucker was detained at the store, and the deputy issued the summons in lieu of arrest, which is standard procedure in such a case.
Drucker was re-elected to the school board in November with 69 percent of votes cast in District 9.
Sara Pagones contributed to this story. Reports filed by Sara Pagones, Nick Reimann and Faimon Roberts, of the New Orleans Advocate, as well as Bill McHugh, freelance reporter for the St. Tammany Farmer, were utilized in parts of this story.