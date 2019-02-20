When Jarriel Jones went to the hospital three days after being shot in the leg, he told hospital staff that he’d been wounded on Bourbon Street, triggering an investigation by New Orleans police.
It wasn’t until the 25-year-old Covington man died Tuesday that the truth came out — he had been shot on 31st Avenue in Covington.
Covington police had been investigating a shooting that had reported there at 11:45 p.m. on Feb. 14. But Detective Edwin Masters said they didn’t know that anyone had been shot.
Now, the Covington Police Department is investigating the first homicide of 2019.
Jones died of complications resulting from a gunshot wound to the leg, according to St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston, who ruled the death a homicide.
Covington police had been investigating a report that a masked man had walked up to a residence and started shooting. But police said that the report didn’t match up with evidence at the scene.
The New Orleans Police Department had begun an investigation based on the gunshot victim’s statement at the hospital. But after he succumbed to his injuries, Covington police received information that he had, in fact, been wounded in the Feb. 14 shooting in Covington.
The Covington Police Department is working with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office to find those responsible and is asking anyone with information to contact them at 985-892-8500 or to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
While Jones’ death is the first homicide in Covington this year, Covington police have investigated two other shootings this month that resulted in injuries.
Cedric Laurant Jr. was booked on four counts of attempted second-degree murder after a shooting on 29th Street on Feb. 5 that left one person wounded.
Police are still looking for a suspect in another shooting, Marrio Haynes, who’s wanted on a count of first-degree murder.
Police said that Haynes, 20, and his brother Demarriay Haynes, were trying to rob someone in the 300 block of South Taylor Street on Feb. 10 when they fired at the victim. Demarriay Haynes, who was struck in the leg, was treated and then booked into St. Tammany Parish Jail on first-degree murder.