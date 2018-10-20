Week Nine Games
1. Covington at Hammond
2. Fontainebleau hosts Slidell
3. St. Paul’s hosts Mandeville
4. Northshore hosts Ponchatoula
5. Archbishop Hannan at Loranger
6. Pope John Paul II at Northlake Christian
7. Lakeshore at Pearl River
8. Salmen hosts Franklinton
Picks:
St. Tammany Farmer Sports Editor David Folse II (Last Week 7-2, Overall 65-15)
1. Hammond
2. Slidell
3. St. Paul’s
4. Northshore
5. Archbishop Hannan
6. Pope John Paul II
7. Lakeshore
8. Franklinton
New Orleans Advocate Prep Editor Rod Walker (Last Week 6-3, Overall 63-17)
1. Covington
2. Slidell
3. St. Paul’s
4. Northshore
5. Archbishop Hannan
6. Northlake Christian
7. Lakeshore
8. Franklinton
Celebrity Guest Picker: Patrick Armand (head football coach at Clearwood Junior High)
1. Hammond
2. Slidell
3. St. Paul’s
4. Ponchatoula
5. Archbishop Hannan
6. Northlake Christian
7. Lakeshore
8. Franklinton