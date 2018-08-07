Like many people before him and so many others after, Dr. Joseph Sica came to New Orleans from someplace else, fell in love with the city and never left.
That was way back in 1958 when a friend encouraged him to visit for Carnival. Sica drove to Louisiana from his native Boston and was mesmerized by what he found in south Louisiana.
A stop at his friend’s house in Covington, however, really caught his eye. He was impressed with the natural and largely undeveloped beauty of the area, but Sica also noticed there were no optometrists in Covington at the time. As a young eye doctor, Sica figured Covington would be a good place to set up his practice now that he was back stateside following an extended stay in Germany after the Korean War.
Sica set up shop on Boston Street in July, 1958, and his practice started slowly. But soon enough, people began to seek him out for eye care. They followed him to a new office when he and some fellow physicians built the Professional Center at the corner of Jefferson Street and 19th Avenue, and they remained faithful to him as the number of eye doctors in town grew to meet a growing population.
Sica, now 86, retired from practice in May, capping a 64-year career in optometry. Almost 60 of them were spent in downtown Covington. For his lifetime’s work, he was presented last month with the Optometry Association of Louisiana’s Public Service Award, which is given to a person or group in recognition of “extraordinary public service to the visual welfare of mankind.”
Sica was honored to receive the award, but humbly downplayed its significance, saying it meant he was “the guy who lived the longest.” But his impact on Covington has to do with much more than longevity. Besides being a local pioneer in optometry, he’s also made his mark through dedication to his family, community and country.
“I have always wanted to be involved and to help people,” he said.
Sica graduated from the New England College of Optometry in 1954. He was drafted into the Army and sent to Germany, where he provided eye care to soldiers for several years. That’s where he met his wife, Duane, who was an “Army brat” living overseas. It’s also where Sica met Dr. Jay Kety, the Covington physician who encouraged Sica to visit for Carnival.
Out of the service and back in Boston just before a brutal winter in 1957, Sica made plans to head south.
“I figured I’d stay (in Louisiana) for four or five days,” he said. “I wound up staying five weeks.”
When he returned to Louisiana, it was to open his practice. He and Duane were married in October, 1959, and her parents followed (buying a home in Flower Estates.) Joseph and Duane started a family soon thereafter, with five children coming in quick succession in the 1960s.
When he wasn’t caring for Covingtonians at his optometry practice, Sica kept busy with other community affairs. He acted in some of the earliest productions at Playmakers Theater and joined Covington’s Krewe of Olympia in its second year. He was president of the Carnival organization for 15 years and captain for another year. He also was a member of the Covington Rotary Club for 50-plus years and a past president of that organization, as well.
Sica enjoyed those activities, but he said they always took a back seat to his practice and to his military service. He was in the Army Reserves for decades, and was sent to Fort Polk during the first Gulf War in the early 1990s when he was nearly 60.
“I thought my time in the military would be two or three years,” he said. “I developed a lot of relationships in the military ... It was my second job. I looked forward to it. That’s why I stayed in so long.”
Sica continues to manage tenants at the Professional Center, which he still owns. But he is sure to take time for himself each day, and he says that's been instrumental to his good health. At 86, he only takes one prescription medication. He swims 45 minutes every weekday, watches his diet and meets a friend daily for early morning coffee. Four of he and Duane’s five children live in the area, too, and he sees them often.
Despite being a St. Tammany Parish resident for 60 years, there’s still a twinge of Massachusetts accent in Sica’s voice when he speaks certain words. But there’s no doubt which place he considers home.
“I still go up to Boston every once in a while,” he said. “But, oh yeah, Covington’s home.”