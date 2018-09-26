Local art enthusiasts and representatives from business and community organizations celebrated the unique culture of Louisiana recently at the East St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce Cultural Economy Luncheon, held at the Northshore Harbor Center.
The luncheon, themed “Where Art is Our Culture and Our Culture is Our Art,” offered an opportunity for networking and sharing of ideas to promote art education and awareness of its cultural and economic impacts on the community. Guests enjoyed lunch and a variety of visual exhibits by local artists, including paintings, pottery, jewelry, Carnival-themed dolls and more.
Many of the artists regularly exhibit their works at the MArtketPlace, an art gallery in the building that also houses the chamber office at 1808 Front St. in Slidell.
Guest speaker was Mary Lee, chairwoman of the Louisiana State Arts Council, whose passionate words enlightened the group about the healing power of art as well as the historical and economic impacts the industry has in the state.
For more information about the chamber, call (985) 643-5678 or log onto estchamber.com.