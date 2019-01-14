25 years
A “zero tolerance” policy on weapons possession by public school students was adopted by the St. Tammany Parish School Board at its January meeting, upon the recommendation of its administrative committee. The new weapons policy was entered into the board’s 1993-94 Handbook on Attendance, Discipline and Student Records. The new policy states that students found using, possessing and/or concealing a knife, firearm or other dangerous instruments which may cause bodily harm will be immediately suspended and recommended for expulsion.
50 years
The St. Tammany Parish Police Jury appointed a firearms committee and requested it to meet with the district attorney to see what can be done to halt indiscriminate shooting in areas of Ward 9. The issue was raised for Ward 9 Police Juror Pete Pravata, who made an emotional appeal to the jury to do something “before somebody is brought in a coffin to prove what’s going on.” Pravata, angered because he received no second to his motion, did not immediately accept Pres. Malcolm Stein’s motion to set a meeting between the firearms committee and district attorney. (Pravata) shouted “You can withdraw my motion and forget the whole thing. You don’t need me on this board.” Later, he agreed to Stein’s proposal.
75 years
A special recruiting party from New Orleans Marine Corps Women’s Reserve District Headquarters will be in Covington Thursday and Friday, January 20 and 21, to interview women between the ages of 20 and 35 for the Marines. More than 100 lucrative positions are available with expert training and good pay for post war consideration. Requirements are that candidates be of good moral character, weigh at least 100 pounds, five feet tall and be of average proportion with at least two years high school education and furnish three references. Many officers are being chosen from the ranks and promotion is rapid in the Marine Corps.
100 years
The criminal, juvenile or grown, that will steal the little savings banks in which are deposited Red Cross donations — the pennies and nickels that are deposited by children whose hearts have been trained to love the work that has relieved so much suffering, and the larger contribution of people who drop spare change in as the opportunity affords — should be hunted down and punished. Only the utterly depraved in mind would be guilty of such a deed. Yet this has happened in Covington the past week. The little bank that stood at the receiver’s window of the Commercial Bank & Trust Co., the fruit jar with a slit in the cover at the Schonberg Pharmacy, and the one at the City Drug Store were taken and not missed until too late to note who was present at the time. There have been various robberies of a petty kind, even to the extent of robbing cash registers, that have not been traced and punished. Most of these cases bear the juvenile stamp. If discovery and punishment never follow these first acts in a criminal career, the penitentiary will be the final goal, when it will be too late to take the blot out of life.
125 years
Pay your taxes now. All taxes were due on the 31st of December, and those who have not yet paid should not (waste) time in doing so. Sheriff Stroble has no intention of dealing harshly with anyone, but in the performance of his duty he will act fairly and impartially toward all. The time is drawing near to publish the delinquent tax sales. All who desire to avoid paying extra costs and penalties should come forward at once and settle up.