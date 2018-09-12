The shows presented by Slidell’s Cutting Edge Theater may not always be, well, exactly “cutting edge.”
But why mess with the formula of smash-hit musicals, comedies, original revues and kids shows that have made the theater successful in the five years since owner Brian Fontenot converted the storage area of his hair salon into a 110-seat facility?
“We wanted to do something a little different, but also entertaining,” said Suzanne Stymiest, who's directing the current production of "Murder Among Friends," a departure of sorts from the tried-and-true — a murder mystery.
“People like to sit back and laugh, and everyone loves mysteries, too. This is a true mystery. But it’s just plain fun, too.”
“Murder Among Friends” is on the boards through Sept. 22.
To be sure, there are plenty of laughs in this updated version of Bob Barry’s 1975 Broadway show about the three-way duplicitous relationship among socialite Angela Forester (the 15th richest woman in America), her husband, egotistic Broadway ham Palmer Forester (think the late, great Jack Cassidy, who originated the role) and theatrical agent Ted Cotton, who’s literally playing both ends against the middle.
But there’s also at least one body, and the revelation of whodunit before the show ends.
The cast includes Julie Wood, last seen doing a hilarious turn as the Porter in “Macbeth” at the Slidell Little Theatre; stage veteran John Kirkpatrick as the semi-clueless Palmer; and Brett Trahan, who memorably donned tighty whities in the Stymiest-directed “Sonya, Vanya Masha and Spike” at Cutting Edge last year and will do so again.
“This guy keeps balancing plates going in opposite directions and somehow manages to hold it all together," Trahan said. “He keeps you guessing which way he’s going to go.”
Wood is also doing an underwear turn, for which she lost 15 pounds, calling it, “the best motivator I’ve ever had.”
Kirkpatrick is using Ted Baxter from the “Mary Tyler Moore” show as his inspiration.
The cast also includes David Rodriguez, who's going from roles in “Beauty and the Beast” and “Hair” to playing the “friendly neighborhood Puerto Rican hit man” in this one.
“I’m Puerto Rican, but I never got to play one before,” he said. “I’ve even had to develop an accent.”
The show contains plenty of plotting, twists and surprises. But, Stymiest adds, “the fun is guessing who comes out on top at the end.”
In other words, as New York Times reviewer Clive Barnes put it 43 years ago, “There are corkscrew twists of mistaken motives, bungling mistakes and double-bluff put across the eyes of double-cross like a blindfold.
“But don’t go expecting 'Hamlet.' For one thing, there are far too few bodies at the end.”
Fontenot is confident audiences will respond favorably to the first murder mystery he has staged in 10 years. (Cutting Edge had an earlier incarnation, with tables rather than its current theater seats).
“With this one, there may not be the same level of immediate name recognition, but it’s a show that’s really going to appeal to adults. I think everyone will be entertained.”
And after "Murder Among Friends," Cutting Edge will present the musical “A … My Name is Alice,” its annual production of “Rocky Horror Show,” “The Color Purple,” and “Mama Mia!” on tap through next spring.
Early ticket demand for "The Color Purple," set to debut on Jan. 11, has already prompted Fontenot to extend the run from four to five weeks.
Fontenot recently added “Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin,” following the death of the Queen of Soul. Instead of a one-woman show, "Respect" has a cast of eight crossing racial and gender lines.