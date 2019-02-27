All about Eve Feb 27, 2019 - 12:24 pm Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now KREWE OF EVE: Blake Seidel, Madison Wallace and Lawrence Wallace call out for throws. Advocate Photo by GRANT THERKILDSEN Buy Now KREWE OF EVE: Tossing beads is half the fun for riders. Advocate Photo by GRANT THERKILDSEN Buy Now KREWE OF EVE: 'Live Your Dream' was the theme for Eve's 19 floats. Advocate Photo by GRANT THERKILDSEN Buy Now KREWE OF EVE: A band stays in tight formation as it marches. Advocate Photo by GRANT THERKILDSEN Buy Now KREWE OF EVE: A rider tosses one of the krewe's light-up throws. Advocate Photo by GRANT THERKILDSEN Buy Now KREWE OF EVE: Ginny and Matthew Skaer reign over the Feb. 22 parade. Advocate Photo by GRANT THERKILDSEN Buy Now KREWE OF EVE: A dance team keeps things shakin' in the parade. Advocate Photo by GRANT THERKILDSEN Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The Krewe of Eve's parade took place Feb. 22 in Mandeville with the theme 'Live Your Dream' carried out on 19 floats, each of which also had lavender ribbons for National Cancer Prevention Month. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags St. Tammany Parish Krewe Of Eve View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email