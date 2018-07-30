A report released Monday by the state Legislative Auditor's Office said officials in Pearl River are still not properly documenting credit card purchases or tracking mileage for travel expenses incurred by the mayor and others.
In particular, the report noted that Mayor David McQueen used a town vehicle to attend a convention in Shreveport but was also paid about $415 in mileage for the same trip.
The town's response to the audit called that payment an oversight and said McQueen has reimbursed the town.
The report also questioned Pearl River's contract with two attorneys, noting that town officials did not seek competitive quotes for professional services and didn't get invoices from the lawyers showing what hours they worked.
The St. Tammany Parish town responded that there is no legal requirement to solicit competitive quotes for professional services and that it ensures its attorneys "provide the value for which they are paid."
The report follows up on one issued June 30, 2017, that noted problems in Pearl River relating to a lack of written policies and procedures and to the use of credit cards. Those problems have not been fully resolved, the auditors said Monday, with a continuing lack of written policies and procedures for receipts, payroll/personnel, contracting, ethics, debt service and traffic tickets.
In a randomly selected sample of payments made by the town, the agency found that two, totaling nearly $296, were made without a purchase order. A purchase order for a $1,224 payment did not show that it had been reviewed and approved by the town clerk; neither did vendor invoices supporting eight payments totaling more than $7,800.
In its response, the town said that a system had been put in place to require authorization signatures on purchase orders and requisitions but that it was not consistently followed because of turnover in the town clerk position.
The audit report also questioned whether the town's Board of Aldermen discusses detailed financial information, such as comparing actual spending to budgets, at its monthly meetings.
The town's response said that board members are given access to the accounting system and that budget items and information are routinely discussed with them.
"We will take your recommendations under advisement and consider instituting a set review rhythm with the board," the town's response said.