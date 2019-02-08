The St. Tammany Parish School Board passed a resolution at its February meeting asking District 9 member Sharon Drucker to resign, saying she cannot effectively perform the duties of the job after a shoplifting incident last summer.
The board voted 11-4 in favor of the resolution, which was introduced as part of a special meeting called three days before the board's regularly scheduled committee meetings on Feb. 7.
The discussion about Drucker, and whether the school board would introduce the resolution at all, was supposed to be held away from the public in executive session, but both Drucker and proponents of the resolution said before the meeting that the discussion could be held in public.
News of Drucker's arrest on shoplifting charges went public in October after she was detained at a Covington-area Walmart and a St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Deputy found $58.25 worth of merchandise stuffed into her purse. She pleaded not guilty through her attorney a few weeks later and was issued a court date, which was continued at the request of her attorney and reset for Jan. 10.
Drucker, however, was allowed to enter into a diversion program designed for first-time, non-violent offenders in December. If she successfully completes the year-long diversion program, her record will be cleared.
Drucker, who represents the Madisonville area, was polite but defiant in the face of her colleagues' displeasure at the school board meeting, saying she remains "steadfast" in her determination to stay in office.
"I think everyone here is concerned about the welfare of our children and our school system," said Drucker, 53. "Children make mistakes; so do adults. This was my mistake."
"I'm taking full responsibility by taking part in diversion," Drucker said, adding that the program is "not a slap on the wrist."
"This is the punishment I have to go through," she said.
She defended her record on the School Board, insisting that she has the support of her district, where she won re-election with 69 percent of the vote after her arrest became public. The majority of the voters consider her to be an effective advocate, she said.
"The laws that dictate elected officials are by statute," Drucker said. "That's what governs us, not members of the school board. I am not resigning. That's what I said in my press release, and I'm sticking to it."
Board member Michael Nation, who offered the resolution asking for her resignation, responded, "Mrs. Drucker, who broke the law by stealing from Walmart, urges the board to follow the law. The irony of that can't be lost on anyone. Stealing is a willful act."
He said he was not making a moral judgment but a political one, saying she can no longer be an effective leader.
Nation said he took no pleasure in doing so, but he led the charge in the public hearing, saying he had hoped Drucker would do the right thing and have the courage to place the children and teachers of the school system first.
But not everyone agreed.
"I think she has been punished enough," said District 13 board member James Braud, who along with six other members was in only his second board meeting after taking office on Jan. 1.
"She's been embarrassed, and the board jumping on and piling on is wrong. It's just a mob mentality I think we have to resist."
Voters in Drucker's district voted overwhelmingly to return her to office, he said. If they want her out now, he said, they have that recourse through a recall drive.
Board member Ron Bettencourtt said that the resolution simply repeated what the board already asked Drucker to do in a statement it issued a week earlier. Rather than adopt a repetitive resolution, he said, the board instead should vote to censure her.
Nation replied that the resolution is a form of censure. "We are distancing ourselves from her. She has stubbornly and steadfastly refused to do the right thing. She has put her personal needs above this great school system," he said.
Board member Mike Winkler pushed that idea further. "This is going to hurt us in the long run. It’s in the public eye, and we’re going to go out to the public soon for the bond issue (renewal) in May. All of us up here are going to go out to our constituents, and they're going to say, 'What's going on with you guys?' ... Each one of us has a black eye."
The government watchdog group Concerned Citizens of St. Tammany also has called for Drucker to resign and threatened to mount a recall effort. The St. Tammany Republican Parish Executive Committee also called for her to consider resigning. Drucker is a Republican.