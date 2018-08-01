COVINGTON BUSINESS ASSOCIATION: The next meeting of the organization will be Wednesday, Aug. 1, at Heritage Bank, 205 N. Columbia St., Covington. The reception starts at 5:30 p.m., with the meeting at 6 p.m. For more information, see www.gocovington.org.
UNDERWEAR FAIR: To celebrate National Underwear Day — Sunday, Aug. 5 — the St. Tammany Parish Library is hosting an Underwear Fair through Saturday, Aug. 4. Branch libraries will be accepting donations of new, unopened packages of boys' and girls' underwear in children's sizes 4-16. The library will waive $1 in fines for each package donated. Additionally, Miss Gigi at the Causeway branch will be hosting a special Underwear Fair Family Storytime from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 3.
NORTHSHORE LITERARY SOCIETY: Author Pamela Ewen will discuss how fiction can sometimes reach a deeper truth than nonfiction when the Northshore Literary Society meets from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5, at the Christ Episcopal Church Community Center, 129 N. New Hampshire St., Covington. Light refreshment and wine will be served. Admission is free for society members and $15 for others. For information, visit www.northshoreliterarysociety.com or call (985) 788-2293.
SCRABBLE NIGHT: The Lacombe branch of the St. Tammany Parish Library, 28027 U.S. 190, will present Scrabble game nights from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Wednesdays, from Aug. 8 through Nov. 14. The phone number for the library is (985) 882-7858.
SLIDELL NEWCOMERS CLUB: John Case, columnist for Slidell Magazine and recent recipient of the New Orleans Press Club award for "Best Column," will be the host for the luncheon meeting Wednesday, Aug. 8, at the Pinewood Country Club, 405 Country Club Blvd. For more information on the event or the organization, call (985) 641-5467.
USED BOOK SALE: Books and magazines about crafts will be featured during the Second Saturday Special Sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, inside the Slidell Branch Library, 555 Robert Blvd. Prices range from 25 cents to $3. Cash and personal checks are accepted. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Slidell, Pearl River, South Slidell and Lacombe branch libraries. For information, email the Friends of the Slidell Library, fsl70458@yahoo.com.
ST. TAMMANY COUNCIL ON AGING: Jan Butler was has been elected president of the board of directors of the St. Tammany Council on Aging. Other 2018-19 board executives are Larry Rolling, vice president; Chandra McCall, secretary; and Lisa Breland, treasurer. New members elected to the board are Gus Flair, of Covington; Jim Schmidt, of Slidell; and Carol Whelan, of Lacombe. Returning members are Ginger Bruce, of Lacombe; Chandra McCall, of Covington; Larry Rolling, of Covington; Shannon Hedrick, of Mandeville; Nancy Agnelly, of Covington; Kelly Walgamotte, of Slidell; Scott Bernier, of Covington; Jerry Coogan, of Mandeville; and Barbara Henry, of Covington. Members serving existing terms are Bill Magee, Jan Butler and Lisa Breland. Information about COAST and the services it provides to persons 60 and older is available at www.coastseniors.org. Copies of its finance and services report are available by calling (985) 892-0377.
AUTHOR TALK: Carroll Devine, author of "Between the Rails: A Woman's Odyssey," will discuss the book during a Coffee & Dessert presentation from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, at the Covington center of the St. Tammany Council on Aging, 500 Theard St.
COAST ANNIVERSARY GALA: The St. Tammany Council on Aging will recognize six St. Tammay Parish seniors for their community contributions during the COAST anniversary gala, "Every Moment Counts," from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at the Fleur de Lis Event Center, 1645 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville. The honorees are Houston Anthony, Gene Bellisario, John Carver, Elizabeth Dupuy, Becky Gilly and Ella Mae Selmon. Admission to the gala is $55; tickets are available at coastseniors.org/wpress/50th-anniversary.
MARCHING GROUP SEEKS MEMBERS: Slidell Synch, or Slidell Synchronized Lawn Chair Brigade, is a performance art ensemble involving clever choreography, a bit of showmanship and old-fashioned aluminum, webbed lawn chairs. The not-for-profit group will kick off during the 2019 Carnival parade season. Practices will be held every Tuesday, beginning Aug. 14. Dues are $20 per year and members are responsible for obtaining their own lawn chair. For more information, contact Suzie Hunt at suzie@suzie-hunt.com or 985-768-6294.
FAN UP LUNCHEON: Publisher and Editor Mike Detillier will be the guest speaker for the East St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce event at noon Wednesday, Aug. 15, at Pinewood Plantation, 405 Country Club Blvd., Slidell. Bring a business card for a chance to win a 2017 Saints autographed football, including the late Tom Benson's signature. Reservations are required. $35 before Aug. 10. Call (985) 643-5678 or register online at estchamber.com.
GAME NIGHT: Ticket to Ride will be the game of the evening during a game night event from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, at the Slidell branch of the St. Tammany Parish Library, 555 Robert Blvd. The phone number for the library is (985) 646-6470.
BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Library of West St. Tammany will hold a book sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 17-18 at Hadden Hall, 106 S. Jahnke Ave., Covington. Payment is by cash or check only. For information, email Debbie Reed at anndreed@gmail.com.
ARTISTS' RETREAT: Registration is open for a four-day artists' retreat at Abbey Art Works at St. Joseph Abbey, 75376 River Road, St. Benedict. The retreat will provide an opportunity for painters of all skill levels to experience the tranquillity and beauty of the abbey Aug. 20-24. Air-conditioned studio space will be available, and artists will be free to work outdoors. Cost is $750 and includes accommodations and meals in the newly renovated Christian Life Center just steps from the studio building. To register, visit www.abbeyartworks.com.
LIBRARY APPS: A reference librarian will answer questions about St. Tammany Parish Library apps for borrowing eBooks, eAudiobooks, digital magazines, music albums and videos during Appy Hour Plus at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, at the Madisonville Branch Library, 1123 Main St. Participants should bring a mobile device. To register, visit stpl.bibliocommons.com/events or call the library at (985) 845-4819.
COMPUTER CONFIDENCE: A reference librarian will address people's technology woes and interests at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, at the Mandeville Branch Library, 844 Girod St. The August session of the monthly program will focus on spamming, phishing, and spoofing. To register for the free program, visit stpl.bibliocommons.com/events or call the library at (985) 626-4293.
ATHENA LEADERSHIP AWARD NOMINATIONS: The deadline is Sept. 5 for the Slidell Memorial Hospital/Ochsner-sponsored award. Nominees must live or work in eastern St. Tammany Parish and demonstrate excellence, creativity and initiative in their business or profession, provide service to improve quality of life, actively assist women and personify the Athena Leadership Model. Submit to the Athena Selection Committee, c/o Irma Cry, 813 Maine Ave., Slidell, La. 70458; or by email to irmacry@gmail.com. For information, call (985) 649-6284 or (985)640-0450.