Family Promise campaign will purchase new beds for homeless program
On any given Sunday morning in St. Tammany Parish, a group of volunteers is folding up beds, packing them into a trailer and moving them to the next church that will host as many as two dozen homeless people.
For three years, Family Promise of St. Tammany has provided more than 11,000 nights of safety and comfort to 49 families. Now, it needs new beds, and is seeking donations from the community.
The industrial rollaway beds are about $350 each, said David Horchar, executive director of Family Promise. The nonprofit organization has found sponsors for 11 new beds, but it needs to replace 20 to 25 beds. The adopt-a-bed campaign will run through August.
“It’s like an orchestra,” Horchar said of the housing process.
A host church houses families for a week. Then, volunteers at the host congregation break down the “home” they have set up for the families, and by 9 a.m. the beds are loaded into Family Promise's enclosed trailer.
The beds are moved to the next host church, where volunteers are waiting to set them up. Between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., the families arrive at the new church location.
“They make it look like a bedroom to give these families as much dignity as possible when they arrive there,” Horchar said. “Each church stores their own linens, end tables, night stands and other items they use to make it as homey as possible.”
Of the 49 families Family Promise has helped since its start in 2015, 205 individuals are adults and 143 are children, Horchar said.
“We have had 31 of the 49 families graduate into (their own) housing,” he added, and two more have the potential to graduate.
Family Promise tracks the families that it helps move into their own housing for a year.
“The success of these families to maintain housing is 90 percent,” Horchar said.
Family Promise is a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week response to the parish homeless crisis. Often, in the families involved, the parent or parents work two jobs, and may be taking care of their parents as well as their children.
“The economy has been so tough for so long,” Horchar said, and the number of calls has been steadily rising, reaching about 20 call for services per month.
There is a waiting list of eight to 10 families, he added.
To be eligible for Family Promise, a family must have a minor child.
“We’ve had single dads, single moms and multigenerational families,” he said. “We see a lot of families where mom and dad work opposite shifts, with families having to split their time to take care of kids.”
There are 28 churches in the Family Promise network. Of those, 15 congregations house families and the 13 others support them with people, resources and financial contributions.
Breakfast is provided by the host church, and families leave at 7 a.m. each day to go to the Family Promise Day Center in Slidell. There, families have access to phones, computers and case workers to help them work on goals to regain independence.
The van brings them back to the host church each evening, where a meal is served.
Horchar credits the network of volunteers and the help from churches for the organization's positive impact. In 2017, its budget of $115,000 included insurance, van expenses and salaries for two full-time and three part-time staff members, including caseworkers and his position.
To help purchase new beds, call (985) 201-7221, email director@fpstp.org or visit www.fpstp.org.