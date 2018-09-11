David Mannella, chairman of the St. Tammany Parish Planning & Zoning Commission and vice chairman of the board that oversees Slidell Memorial Hospital, was arrested Tuesday and will be booked on a sexual battery count, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.

Mannella, 58, who lives in French Branch, a subdivision off Military Road near Slidell, is accused of attempting to sexually assault a 22-year-old woman who had attended a function for the women's service organization, Junior Auxiliary, that was held at his home on Aug. 28.

The woman told The Advocate that she had stayed late to help Mannella's wife clean up, and then Mannella, a neighbor whom her family has known since she was 2 years old, offered to walk her to her vehicle.

She said that when they got to her SUV, Mannella pushed her up against the vehicle and tried to kiss her. He had been drinking, she said, and she rebuffed him, opening the vehicle's door and stepping up on the running board.

At that point, she said, Mannella grabbed her arm and lifted up her dress, groping her in the genital area and pushing her underwear aside with his fingers.

The woman said that he kept trying to push her legs apart with his body and tried to pull her out of the vehicle. She said she was finally able to get away when she shoved him and he stumbled.

The woman filed a complaint with the Sheriff's Office the following day. She also provided investigators with photographs she took of bruises on her arms and legs, including fingerprint marks.

Parish President Pat Brister said that she is asking for Mannella's resignation from his positions.

"I abhor the behavior that is being alleged in this situation," she said in a prepared statement. "In light of the seriousness of these allegations, I am asking Mr. Mannella to step down immediately from all his positions on public boards and commissions.”

Mannella, a native of Pittsburgh, has lived in Slidell since 1987, according to an online biography, and is active in civic affairs. It is not clear where he works or whether he is currently employed. His LinkedIn profile lists his last job as ending in 2017.

This year, Brister appointed him to a task force charged with streamlining parish government, and he was recently reappointed to the board of St. Tammany Parish Hospital Services District 2, which oversees Slidell Memorial Hospital.

"We have just become aware that certain criminal allegations have been lodged against David G. Mannella, a member of the SMH Board of Commissioners," a spokesman for the hospital said in an emailed statement. "Our understanding is that the allegations concern an incident that did not happen on SMH property nor while Mr. Mannella was acting as an SMH official.

"We are deeply distressed by the alleged crime and are concerned for all parties involved," the statement continued, noting that the matter is an open investigation and that any details will be provided by law enforcement agencies working the case.

But Sen. Sharon Hewitt, who is chairwoman of the board that appoints members to the hospital services district commission, called on him to resign.

She said that she plans to reach out to Mannella and tell him that stepping down would allow him to "focus on the issues that need to be most important to him right now, and that's not planning and zoning or the hospital."

If he does not resign, she said, she would pursue efforts to remove him from the board.

He was first appointed to the board, representing Ward 8, in 2009. He has previously served as board chairman, and his current term expires in 2021.

Staff writer Andrew Canulette contributed to this report.