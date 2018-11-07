Council on Aging St. Tammany senior center meal menus. For information, call (985) 892-0377 or visit www.coastseniors.org.
Monday
Spaghetti, meatballs with spaghetti sauce, Capri vegetable blend, cranberry juice, wheat roll, pineapple tidbits, milk.
Tuesday
Sliced ham, buttered rice, lima beans, orange juice, cornbread, cinnamon graham cookies, milk.
Nov. 14
Meatloaf with tomato gravy, garlic whipped potatoes, green peas, dinner roll, tutti-frutti pudding, milk.
Nov. 15
Chicken and sausage jambalaya, whole-kernel corn, green beans, wheat bread, Mandarin oranges, milk.
Nov. 16
Chicken chef salad, broccoli salad, crackers, strawberry-glazed fruit, milk.
Meals are served at the following senior centers:
Bush Senior Center: 81605 La. 41. Call (985) 886-8971.
Covington Senior Center: 19404 N. 10th St. Call (985) 892-8530.
Folsom Senior Center: 80210 La. 25. Call (985) 796-9803.
Lacombe Senior Center: 27397 U.S. 190. Call (985) 218-9340.
Mandeville Senior Center: Paul Spitzfaden Community Center, 3090 E. Causeway Approach. Call (985) 624-4629.
Pearl River Senior Center: 39443 La. 41 Spur. Call (985) 863-2540.
Slidell Senior Center: 610 Cousin St. Call (985) 641-1852.