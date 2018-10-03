COMMUNITY EVENTS
BRAS FOR A CAUSE: 6 p.m. Thursday. Northshore Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. Women’s Council of Realtors' benefit for breast cancer awareness. $50. (985) 788-8238 or brasforacause.com.
TRIVIA NIGHT: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday. Abita Brewing Co., 166 Barbee Road, Covington. Free. abita.com.
A TASTE OF OLDE TOWNE: Thursday-Sunday. Olde Towne Slidell. Wine dinners and tastings plus arts events. (504) 439-2543 or atasteoldetowne.com.
ST. TAMMANY TALENTED ARTIST PROGRAM: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Lakeshore High School, 26301 La. 1088, Mandeville. A day of entertainment by students with a Renaissance theme. $5. (985) 690-4407.
SELL-A-BRATION: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Northshore Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. The Slidell Newcomers’ 36th annual show featuring handcrafted items. Free. (985) 641-2021 or slidellnewcomerscraftshow.com.
NORTHSHORE ON TAP: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Slidell Municipal Auditorium, 2056 Second St. Home brew and craft beer festival benefiting Hospice Foundation of the South. $25. (985) 643-5470 or hospicefoundationofthesouth.org.
FALL FEST: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Coquille Sports Complex, 13505 La. 1085, Covington. Shopping, food and fun.
WOODEN BOAT FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 133 Mable St., Madisonville. The 29th year of classic boats on the Tchefuncte benefitting the Pontchartrain Lake Basic Maritime Museum. $10 adults, $5 seniors and children. (985) 845-9200.
WARRIOR WING COOK OFF: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Olde Towne Slidell. Teams compete to prepare the best chicken wings to benefit Bring It Home Northshore’s recreational support program. $10. (985) 290-1587 or bringithome.org.
JUSTIN ADDISON MEMORIAL CONSERVATION CUP: 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Summergrove Farm, 16191 La. 40, Folsom. Polo, music and food benefiting the Land Trust for Louisiana. $50. (985) 542-5006 or landtrustforlouisiana.org.
THEATER
TWELFTH NIGHT: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Drive. Shakespeare’s classic comedy of mistaken identities. $18 adults; $10 youth. (985) 641-0324 or slidelllittletheatrer.com.
TALL WOMEN: 2 p.m. Sunday. Abita Springs Women’s Center, 71667 Levenson St. Playmakers Readers Theatre presents a work about a woman at three stages of her life. (985) 893-1671 or playmakersinc.com.27.
MUSIC
PANORAMA JAZZ BAND: 6 p.m. Wednesday. Pearl River Public Library, 64580 La. 41. Free. (985) 863-5518 or sttammanylibrary.org.
BIG DADDY O AND UNEVEN GROUND: 5 p.m. Thursday. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. Part of the Rockin’ the Rails series continues. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
RICK SAMSON PROJECT: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday. Barrel Wine Bar, 69405 La. 21, Covington. Free. (985) 272-8485.
BONERAMA: 6:30 p.m. Friday. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. Ending the Mandeville Live! fall concert series. Free. (985) 624-3147 or cityofmandeville.com.
BIG DADDY-O & CAMILLE BAUDOIN: 9 p.m. Friday. Ruby’s Roadhouse, 840 Lamarque St., Mandeville. (985) 626-9748 or rubysroadhouse.com.
ROBERT SMITH & THE ROAMIN’ JASMINE: 7 p.m. Saturday. Pontchartrain Vineyards, 81250 La. 1082, Bush. Part of the Jazz ‘N the Vines series. $10. pontchartrainvineyards.com.
THE MUSIC OF RODGERS AND HART: 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Fuhrmann Auditorium, 317 Jefferson Ave., Covington. The Northlake Performing Arts Society performs. $21. (985) 276-9335 or npassingers.org.
ERICA FALLS BAND: 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Ruby’s Roadhouse, 840 Lamarque St., Mandeville. (985) 626-9748 or rubysroadhouse.com.
NORTHSHORE COMMUNITY ORCHESTRA: 5 p.m. Sunday. Heritage Park, Slidell. Part of the Bayou Jam series. Free. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
JAYNA MORGAN DUO: 6p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Barrel Wine Bar, 68305 La. 21, Covington, Free. (985) 892-0852 or barrelwinebar.com.
ART
FALL FOR ART: 6-9 p.m. Saturday. 200-600 blocks of Columbia Street, Covington. Live music, art exhibits and performances. Free. (985) 892-8650 or sttammanyartassociation.org.
REPRESENT: SELECTIONS FROM THE NEW ORLEANS MUSEUM OF ART: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Nov. 17. St. Tammany Art Association, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington. Abstract artists are featured. Free. (985) 892-8650 or sttammanyartassociation.org.
MIXED MEDIA: Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays; noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 26. Slidell Cultural Center, 2055 Second St. The 26th annual juried show featuring artwork using two or more media. Free.
EMERY CLARK RETROSPECTIVE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday through Oct. 27. Christwood Atrium Gallery, 100 Christwood Blvd., Covington. A selection of works from the Mandeville artist. Free. christwoodrc.com.
AUDITIONS
INHERIT THE WIND: 1 p.m. Oct. 20 and noon Oct. 21; 30 by Ninety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. Show dates are Jan. 12-27. (844) 843-3090 or 30byninety.com.
KID STUFF
I LOST MY TOOTH: 11 a.m. Saturday. Barnes & Noble, 3414 U.S. 190, Mandeville. Mo Willems with another beginner reader series. Activities to follow. (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnoble.com.
OUTDOORS
NATURE WALK AND TITVATION: 1 p.m. Wednesday. Northlake Nature Center, U.S. 190 across from Fontainebleau State Park. Enjoy the sights and sounds of nature while sprucing up the trails. Loppers provided. (985) 626-1238 or northlakenature.org.
WILD THINGS: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Bayou Lacombe Center and Big Branch Marsh National Wildlife Refuge, 61389 La. 434, Lacombe. Plenty of family-friendly outdoor activities in this 21st annual event. Free. (985) 882-2015.
KUNDALINI YOGA: 1 p.m. Tuesday. Northlake Nature Center, U.S. 190 across from Fontainebleau State Park. Sally Dunn instructs in this active form of meditation. Free for members; $5 for nonmembers (985) 626-1238 or northlakenature.org.
CONTINUING EDUCATION
CANASTA: 9 a.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
ONE OF A KIND CARDS: 1 p.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
FISHING LAKE PONTCHARTRAIN: 6 p.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
GRAPHITE DRAWING: 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
ART HISTORY: 10 a.m. Monday Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
CROCHET: 1 p.m. Monday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
WEEKLY EVENTS
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 635386 Home Estates Drive, Slidell. Offered by Tammany Twirlers Square and Round Dance Club. $15 per month for adults, $5 for youth. (985) 649-3968.
CAMELLIA QUILTERS: 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Third Thursdays. Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 360 Robert Blvd., Slidell. (985) 640-3764.
NORTHSHORE BRIDGE CLUB: 9:30 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and 1 p.m. Fridays. Bridge Clubhouse, 24670 Esquinance St., near Pelican Park, Mandeville. Free snacks and drinks available. Swiss Team games on first Thursday and third Sunday. Beginner games first and third Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. (985) 892-6766.
COVINGTON BINGO: 2 p.m. Sundays. St. Benedict-Covington Council, Knights of Columbus, 75050 La. 25, Covington. (985) 892-3212.
PEARL RIVER HONEY ISLAND ART AND FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. 64378 La. 41. (985) 807-4447.
COVINGTON FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St.; 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, Covington City Hall, 609 N. Columbia St.
FOLSOM VILLAGE MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. second Saturday of each month. 13401 June St., behind City Hall.
MANDEVILLE TRAILHEAD COMMUNITY MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. The weekly market includes music, seasonal fruits and vegetables, and arts and crafts.
CAMELLIA CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 1808 Front St., Slidell. Live music, seasonal fruits and vegetables, and arts and crafts.
ABITA SPRINGS FARMERS MARKET: Noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Abita Springs Trailhead, 22056 La. 59. The market includes fresh produce, local food and crafts.
COVINGTON BREWHOUSE TASTING ROOM AND BREWERY TOURS: Tastings, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays; noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Tours: 11:30 a.m. Saturdays. 226 E. Lockwood, Covington. Free. (985) 893-2884.