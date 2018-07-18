Sparks in the Park
The rain held off just long enough and the clouds kept the masses cool at Covington’s Sparks in the Park extravaganza at Bogue Falaya Park on July 3.
A popular new attraction was the kids’ Watermelon Eating Contest, and a Hot Dog Eating Contest, coordinated by Rob Parker of Rob’s Rockin’ Dogs, benefitted Northshore Families Helping Families.
The Boy Scouts from Troop 160 at St. Peter’s School were on hand, passing out American flags. The Kiwanians ran the concession stand, there was live music, and everything about the event spoke to St. Tammany community spirit.
The fireworks, coordinated by Pyrotecnico, reflected on the cool waters of the Bogue Falaya, giving guests a double dose of colorful pinwheels and starbursts.
Lighting up the Lakefront
Mandeville’s Independence Day celebration lit the night June 30 with a glorious display of patriotism, family and fireworks.
Kicking things off with a salute to America, the St. Tammany Veterans Honor Guard presented the colors, and Miriam Travis gave a mesmerizing performance of the national anthem.
The Old Mandeville Business Association operated a food court serving jambalaya and pulled pork sandwiches, but in true Fourth fashion, many families chose to stake tents along the lakefront and grill their own fare.
Groovy 7 provided the entertainment, with the crowd dancing well into the evening.
As day turned to dusk, though, all attention turned to a large barge anchored south on Lake Pontchartrain. As traditional holiday music played over the sound system, the fireworks seemed perfectly timed to the beats.