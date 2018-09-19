COMMUNITY EVENTS
VETERANS LUNCHEON: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. Slidell Elks Lodge, 34212 Elks Road. Complimentary luncheon and bingo for veterans and their families. (504) 578-0304.
AUXILLARY STEAK DINNER: 5 p.m. Thursday. American Lions Home, 1680 St. Ann Place, Slidell. $15. (985) 643-9317.
SCRAP DAT! SCRAPBOOKING WEEKEND: 8 a.m. Thursday-Saturday. Castine Center at Pelican Park, 63350 Pelican Drive. Mandeville. Three days of scrapbooking fun. Admission varies. (985) 966-1865 or scrapdatproductions.com.
TACO TAKEOVER: 6 p.m. Thursday. Maison Lafitte, 402 Lafitte St., Mandeville. The Louisiana Restaurant Association’s Northshore Chapter’s “takeover.” $30. (504) 303-4660 or lra.org.
JANE AUSTEN HIGH TEA: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. English Tea Room & Eatery, 734 E. Rutherford St., Covington. Romantic dinner for lovers of Mr. Darcy. (985) 898-3988 or englishtearoom.com.
SPICE OF LIFE WOMEN’S EXPO: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Clarion Inn, 501 U.S. 190, Covington. Exhibits, speakers, fashion shows and more. $12, children 12-under free.
PEARL RIVER CLEAN SWEEP AND WILDLIFE FESTIVAL: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Honey Island Fish House, 65583 Pump Slough Road, Pearl River. Cleaning up the river followed by after-party with free food and music. Free. (985) 290-0002 or pearlriverkeeper.com.
REAL MEN OF ST. TAMMANY: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. Northshore Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. Benefit for the Safe Harbor Domestic Violence Program. $100 in advance, $125 at the door. (985) 892-6855 or safeharbornorthshore.org.
CAJUN DANCE: 8 p.m. Saturday. Abita Town Hall, 22161 Level St. Nouveaux Cajun Express performs. $8 for members, $10 for nonmembers. (504) 583-8603.
THEATER
"MID LIFE, THE CRISIS MUSICAL": 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and Sept. 28-29. Café Luke Dinner Theater, 153 Robert St., Slidell. Getting old can be fun. $50 for dinner and show. (985) 707-1597 or cafeluke.com.
"MURDER AMONG FRIENDS": 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., Slidell. Bob Barry’s 1975 twisted tale of a socialite wife, her husband and the theatrical agent who double deals with both. $32.50-$25. (985) 649-3727 or cuttingedgetheater.com.
MUSIC
RICK SAMSON PROJECT: 6 p.m. Thursday. Barrel Wine Bar, 69305 La. 21, Covington. Free. (985) 272-8485 or barrelwinebar.com.
SUNSET AT THE LANDING: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. Foot of Columbia Street, Covington. Jimmy Robinson, Lily Kiara and Chris Talley and the Three Rivers Cooperative perform. Free. (985) 966-1786.
LOUISIANA PHILHARMONIC: 7:30 p.m. Friday. Our Lady of Lourdes, 400 Westchester Place, Slidell. Carlos Miguel Prieto conducts works by Gabrieli and Haydn. $55-$20. lpomusic.com.
LARRY GARNER: 6:30 p.m. Friday. Dew Drop Social and Jazz Hall, 430 Lamarque St., Mandeville. The traditional swamp blues musician kicks off the fall season. $10. (985) 624-9604 or dewdropjazzhall.com.
DYANE MITCHELL & PATRICK COOPER DUO: 9 p.m. Friday. Ruby’s Roadhouse, 840 Lamarque St., Mandeville. No cover. (985) 626-9748 or rubysroadhouse.com.
WITNESS: 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. Opening night of the Mandeville Live! concert series. Free. cityofmandeville.com.
GREEN GASOLINE: 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Ruby’s Roadhouse, 840 Lamarque St., Mandeville. No cover. (985) 626-9748 or rubysroadhouse.com.
BEATLES TRIBUTE MASS: 9 a.m. Sunday Christ Church, Covington. The choir plus guest artists make a joyful noise with the music of the Fab Four. christchurchcovinigton.com.
CHRISTIAN SERPAS & GHOST TOWN: 5 p.m. Sunday. Heritage Park, Slidell. Opening night of the fall Bayou Jam series. Free. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
JAYNA MORGAN DUO: 6 p.m. Tuesday. Barrel Wine Bar, 69305 La. 21, Covington. Free. (985) 892-0852 or barrelwinebar.com.
BOSCO’S ECLECTIC LISTENING ROOM: 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesday. Bosco’s Italian Café, 2040 La. 59, Mandeville. The Dirty Rain Revelers perform. Free. (985) 624-5066 or boscositalian.com.
ART
MIXED MEDIA: Opening reception: 7 p.m. Friday. Regular hours: noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays; noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays. Slidell Cultural Center, 2055 Second St. The 26th annual juried show featuring artwork using two or more media. Free. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
CHASING THE THING: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, through Sept. 29. St. Tammany Art Association, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington. The River Fugue series by Bernard Mattox. Free. (985) 892-8650 or sttammanyartassociaton.com.
CYNTHIA KOLLS EXHIBITION: Opening reception, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Covington City Hall, 317 N. Jefferson Ave. Daily thereafter. The works of the Mandeville artist. Free. (985) 892-1811 or covla.com.
CALL FOR ARTISTS
FALL IN LOVE WITH ART: Slidell Art League show at Slidell Memorial Hospital, Oct. 19-Nov. 14. Entry deadline is Oct. 17. (985) 640-7884.
OZONE SONGWRITERS FESTIVAL: Submissions being taken for the songwriting contest being held in conjunction with the festival in Mandeville Oct. 20-21. ozonemusic.org.
LOUISIANA-MADE SHORT FILMS PROGRAM: Deadline for submissions is Oct. 1. Show is Nov. 3 at Pontchartrain Film Festival at the Mandeville Trailhead Depot. pontchartrainfilmfestival.com.
AUDITIONS
"GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK CHRISTMAS MUSICAL": 7 p.m. Sept. 30. Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Drive. (985) 643-0556 or slidellittletheatre.org.
BROADWAY SINGING COMPETITION: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 6, 30byNinety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. (844) 843-3090 or 30byninety.com.
KID STUFF
PRINCESSES SAVE THE WORLD: 11 a.m. Saturday. Barnes & Noble, 3414 U.S. 190, Mandeville. Princess Penny and Princess Sabrina find the kingdom’s bees. Activities follow. (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnoble.com.
OUTDOORS
NATURE WALK AND TITIVATION: 1 p.m. Wednesday. Northlake Nature Center, U.S. 190 across from Fontainebleau State Park. Enjoy the sights and sounds of nature while sprucing up the trails. Loppers provided. (985) 626-1238 or northlakenature.org.
MEDICINAL PLANTS AND PLANT I.D.: 9 a.m. Saturday. Northlake Nature Center, U.S. 190 across from Fontainebleau State Park. Rue McNeill leads a guided hike. Free for members, $5 for nonmembers. (985) 626-1238 or northlakenature.org.
MOONLIGHT HIKE NAD MARSHMELLOW MELT: 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Northlake Nature Center, U.S. 190 across from Fontainebleau State Park. Bring your flashlight and enjoy roasting campfire marshmallows. Free for members, $5 for nonmembers. (985) 626-1238 or nothlakenature.org.
TWILIGHT BICYCLING THE BACK TRAILS: 6 p.m. Tuesday. Northlake Nature Center, U.S. 190 across from Fontainebleau State Park. Dave Moeller shares his tips for riding the back trails. Free for members, $5 for nonmembers. (985) 626-1238 or northlakenature.org.
CONTINUING EDUCATION
CANASTA: 9 a.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicannpark.com.
ONE OF A KIND CARDS: 1 p.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicannpark.com.
NOLA ACRYLICS: 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicannpark.com.
GLASS ART: 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicannpark.com.
ART HISTORY LESSON: 1 p.m. Monday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicannpark.com.
KINDNESS ROCKS: 6 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicannpark.com.
FENCE BOARD PAINTING: 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicannpark.com.
WEEKLY EVENTS
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 635386 Home Estates Drive, Slidell. Offered by Tammany Twirlers Square and Round Dance Club. $15 per month for adults, $5 for youth. (985) 649-3968.
CAMELLIA QUILTERS: 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. third Thursday. Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 360 Robert Blvd., Slidell. (985) 640-3764.
NORTHSHORE BRIDGE CLUB: 9:30 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and 1 p.m. Fridays. Bridge Clubhouse, 24670 Esquinance St., near Pelican Park, Mandeville. Free snacks and drinks available. Swiss Team games on first Thursday and third Sunday. Beginner games first and third Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. (985) 892-6766.
COVINGTON BINGO: 2 p.m. Sundays. St. Benedict-Covington Council, Knights of Columbus, 75050 La. 25, Covington. (985) 892-3212.
PEARL RIVER HONEY ISLAND ART AND FARMER’S MARKET: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. 64378 La. 41, (985) 807-4447
COVINGTON FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St.; 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, Covington City Hall, 609 N. Columbia St.
FOLSOM VILLAGE MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. second Saturday of each month. 13401 June St., behind City Hall.
MANDEVILLE TRAILHEAD COMMUNITY MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. The weekly market includes music, seasonal fruits and vegetables, arts and crafts, and more.
CAMELLIA CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 1808 Front St., Slidell. Live music, seasonal fruits and vegetables, arts and crafts and more.
ABITA SPRINGS FARMERS MARKET: Noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Abita Springs Trailhead, 22056 La. 59. The market includes fresh produce, local food, crafts and more.
COVINGTON BREWHOUSE TASTING ROOM AND BREWERY TOURS: Tastings, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays; noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Tours: 11:30 a.m. Saturdays. 226 E. Lockwood St., Covington, Free. (985) 893-2884.