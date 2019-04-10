Slidell Memorial Hospital officials said Wednesday afternoon the hospital received two calls from area residents Wednesday morning who received apparent "spoof" telephone calls trying to scam them into purchasing a fake insurance policy.
In both cases, Caller ID indicated the call was coming from the hospital and the callers identifies themselves as Slidell Memorial employees.
Hospital spokesman Sam Caruso Jr. said Slidell Memorial does not sell insurance, nor does it have a telemarketing department to solicit the public for sales.
When two citizens reported receiving calls to the contrary Wednesday morning, hospital staff took quick action to post messages on its website and social media accounts to alert the public of the scam.
Slidell Police Department spokesman Capt. Daniel Seuzeneau said he spoke with someone at the hospital on Wednesday about the incidents, but that the SPD has received no complaints from the public.
"If you have any question at all about a phone call to you from Slidell Memorial Hospital, we encourage you to get the name of the department calling you, and then hang up," Caruso said. "Then we ask that you call our main line which is (985) 280-2200. When you call, ask to be connected to the department that was phoning. They can tell you if someone from the hospital was trying to reach you."
Slidell Memorial officials said someone who's never been a patient there, or is not currently scheduled for a medical procedure, is unlikely to receive a call from the hospital.
Slidell Memorial officials also reminded citizens to never give personal information to an unsolicited caller, and to wait for a bill or notice in writing before making any payments.