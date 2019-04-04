State highway officials gave St. Tammany Parish residents a preview of Interstate 12 widening plans, from Louisiana 21 to U.S. 190, which already has funding, to an additional stretch that runs from the Louisiana 1077 interchange eastward to La. 21.
But while funding is in hand for the initial phase, which includes widening the bridge over the Tchefuncte River, there isn't any money for the extension, which aims to alleviate on/off ramp traffic at the La. 1077 interchange.
Residents walked around the St. Tammany Parish Council chambers late Wednesday afternoon, scanning maps and watching a six-minute Power Point presentation that outlined plans to widen I-12, currently two lanes in each direction, to three.
Tommy Buckel, who lives in the Madisonville area, said congestion is a problem and traffic will only increase with population growth as people are attracted to St. Tammany's quality of life.
Indeed, the state Department of Transportation and Development estimates that 128,000 vehicles a day will travel I-12 from La. 21 to U.S. 190 by 2035.
"Anything they do is going to be an improvement," Buckel said.
Frank Zemmer, who lives and works in St. Tammany, agreed. "Traffic is just really bad...at peak hours from about 4:30 to 6:30. I take the back streets."
The two, who are both civil engineers, said that the state Department of Transportation and Development plans looked good to them.
State Rep. Reid Falconer, one of a number of elected officials on hand, said auxiliary lanes will allow local traffic that uses the interstate to get from La. 21 to U.S. 190 to stay in the same lane without merging into non-local traffic.
Work on the widening from La. 21 to U.S. 190 Could begin early next year, according to DOTD officials. St. Tammany Parish officials learned in December that they had secured a $25 million federal grant, which greatly accelerated the time frame for that work, which is also getting $7.2 million in funds from the parish and $3.8 million from the state.
That portion of the project became an urgent priority for St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister following a deadly accident there last year.
Wednesday’s meeting followed another traffic-focused public meeting on Monday aimed at snarls and solutions in Mandeville.
Councilman-at-Large Clay Madden held a town hall Monday to discuss ongoing work on a three-quarter-mile stretch of Louisiana 22. The DOTD began making improvements to the road only a few weeks ago, but traffic there has gotten worse before it’s gotten better — a fact not lost on several people who spoke Monday.
Madden is optimistic about the work being done and how it could aid traffic flow in the western half of Mandeville.
“I have a good feeling about this project,” he said. “I think it’s going to move fast.”
Magee Excavation and Development is the contractor on the $2.585 million project. DOTD has pegged the completion date for sometime this fall.
The approximately 75 people who attended Madden’s meeting wanted to talk about other congested roadways in the area, as well, including another stretch of La. 22 at the Tchefuncte River Bridge in Madisonville. Local officials have been working with the U.S. Coast Guard for months now to find the right balance between when the bridge should open for marine traffic and when it should stay closed because of the volume of vehicles crossing it each day.
Parish Councilman Mike Lorino, who sat on the panel at the Monday meeting, said the state could widen La. 22 to four lanes in both directions near the bridge, but until a bigger bridge is built, citizens “are just going to be going faster to get to the (two-lane) bridge and stop.”
Besides Madden and Lorino, panelists included Falconer, Madisonville Mayor Jean Pelloat, St. Tammany Parish Councilwoman Maureen O’Brien and DOTD District Engineer Larry Sharp.