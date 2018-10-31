Short-term rentals are a bane to St. Tammany's neighborhoods or a potential source of economic growth for the parish, depending on who's talking.
The Parish Council recently heard arguments on both sides as members sought public input on a draft ordinance that proposed limiting short-term rentals to commercially zoned areas and charging proprietors a whopping $1,000 annual fee — higher than either New Orleans or Jefferson Parish.
Michael Dale, who recently turned his family's camp on Lake Pontchartrain outside Slidell into a short-term rental, described a family from Finland who shopped locally for groceries, ate in local restaurants and went on a swamp tour during their stay.
But Scott Martin, who lives on Lakeview Drive near Slidell, said that vacationers are there to have a good time. "They cut up and hoot and holler," he said. "They don’t patronize local establishments. They bring their own liquor and party."
He's seen as many as 18 cars parked at a short-term rental, he said, and they drive over the yards of residents. "They're making money at the expense of other residents. It's not right."
Mike Martinez said that the short-term rentals are taking away residents' privacy. "If I wanted to live next to Motel 6, that's where I would have bought," he said.
Short-term rentals have been growing on the north shore, where they are presently unregulated. The Parish Council and the Covington City Council are the only government bodies that have taken on the issue, with the Covington City Council set to vote next month on a measure that would limit the businesses to the historic district.
Parish Councilman Steve Stefancik, who chaired the public meeting, told the crowd that the council is still seeking public input and may make changes to the draft ordinance based on suggestions.
The goal is to have a measure ready for introduction at the council's December meeting, but an actual vote is still months away, since the measure would have to go through the Zoning Commission.
Stefancik said the Parish Council wanted to adopt an ordinance that was enforceable and would withstand any legal challenge. The $1,000 fee will help pay for additional code enforcement officers, he said.
But short-term rental advocates disagreed that the draft would stand up in court. Attorney Evan Plauché said he was speaking for a group of 12 property owners. "It's not a regulatory ordinance," he said. "It's a ban on short-term rentals in St. Tammany Parish."
He said none of the current listings of St. Tammany Parish properties on rental websites — a number he pegged at 215 — could meet the requirements in the law and would be put out of business.
"I hesitate to use the word draconian, but it is draconian," Plauché said. "St. Tammany has a huge number of waterfront properties that have been used for vacation rentals since the 1910s and ’20s."
Another attorney, Timothy Madden, said that the ordinance as written violates the rights of property owners, adding that he was willing to meet with parish officials to draft something that would avoid litigation.
Several advocates also pointed to a UNO study on short-term rentals that estimated an economic impact of $900 million for New Orleans, with an estimated 5,500 short-term rentals. For St. Tammany, that could mean as much as $20 million to $40 million, Madden said.
"It can contribute to growth if you let it happen," he said.
Council members said little during the meeting, which lasted more than an hour. But at least one, Mike Lorino, made clear his sympathy for homeowners who invested in neighborhoods believing they would remain residential.
"This is their life, their home, their world," he said. "No matter what we do, we'll have a suit."