Officials of Beau Provence Memory Care Assisted Living in Mandeville have pleaded guilty to violating a state law that requires health care facilities and workers to report any patient abuse within 24 hours, according to 22nd Judicial District Attorney Warren Montgomery's office.

The unreported abuse was the rape of an elderly dementia patient by an employee, which Mandeville police did not learn about until four days after it happened in 2016.

Jerry Kan, who was a cook at the facility, was found guilty in August of raping the 78-year-old resident and was sentenced to 12 years.

Kan, who admitted having sex with the woman, claimed it was consensual. But a St. Tammany Parish jury found him guilty of third-degree rape, a charge that applies when a victim is incapable of understanding the nature of the act and the offender knew or should have been aware of that.

Mandeville police said that Julie Henry, the facility's program services director, had taken steps to quash any investigation, instructing staff members not to report the incident to police and had destroyed evidence.

She was charged with obstruction of justice and failure to report the incident, but those charges were suspended, pending the completion of the conditions of a plea agreement.

Under that agreement, the facility's parent company, Mandeville Shelter Care, will pay a $500 fine and make a $25,000 donation to the Seniors and Law Enforcement Together Council, a St. Tammany organization that provides education and training about the safety of seniors.

Henry will be required to assist and participate in educational programs or seminars related to eldercare issues for two years.

“Our seniors are a very valuable and sometimes vulnerable part of our community,” Montgomery said in a statement. “Whether individual or corporate, those who exploit senior citizens will be dealt with severely.”

Ralph Oneal, chairman of the SALT Council, said he had never heard of this type of plea agreement, which requires the institution to accept responsibility and contribute financially to elder abuse prevention training.

“This is a great precedent to demonstrate the responsibility, as well as the liability, of those institutions that care for our elderly,” Oneal said.

SALT will use the money to expand training, Oneal said, saying that the group might add a third day to its annual Elder Abuse Conference, which drew participants from 24 states this year. The money also will enable representatives to attend an Emergency Nurses Association conference in Pittsburgh in September.

In a prepared statement, Beau Provence noted the guilty plead to the misdemeanor charge of failing to timely report "an incident at the community."

"We are pleased that the District Attorney’s Office has elected not to pursue any obstruction of justice charges pending our education and training partnership with the SALT council," the statement said. "The safety and well being of our residents is always our utmost concern and

priority. We have taken proactive measures to safeguard against an incident like that

one from ever happening again, and we have worked diligently to ensure that we have

the proper procedures in place to immediately notify family members, the appropriate

state agencies and law enforcement in the unlikely event of any future occurrences."

This story was altered on July 25 to add the statement from Beau Provence.