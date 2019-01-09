MAGNIFICAT EVENT: "Growing In the Spirit" will feature evangelists Deacon Larry and Andi Oney at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Life Center, 325 Westchester Blvd., Slidell. Presented by the Slidell chapter of Magnificat and Hope and Purpose Ministries. Registration is required. Call (985) 502-0349 or online at hopeandpurpose.org.
MUSIC PROGRAM: St. Peter Catholic Church is hosting "An Evening of Sacred Classics" in honor of the church's 175th anniversary at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, at 128 E. 19th Ave., Covington. The program features soprano Anne Simpson and organist Brother Ken Boesch in a free concert of familiar sacred music.
MOTHER-DAUGHTER PROGRAM: "Growing Up in God's Image," a program on human sexuality for mothers and daughters ages 10-12 years, will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 125 E. 19th Ave., Covington. Cost is $25 for each duo. For information or to register, visit stpeterparish.com or call (985) 893-2446.
RACIAL HARMONY: A four-part discussion will begin at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21, and continue on Mondays through Feb. 11, on "Made in the Image and Likeness of God," a pastoral letter by Archbishop Alfred Hughes, at the Family Life Center, St. Luke Church, 910 Cross Gates Blvd., Slidell. The free program is facilitated by the Archdiocese Office of Racial Harmony. Registration is requested. For information, call (985) 641-6429 or visit saintlukeslidell.org/racialharmony.