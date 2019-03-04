To prevent the largest voting districts from reaching the legal limit of 2,200 voters, St. Tammany Parish has created 11 new voting precincts, Registrar M. Dwayne Wall said, bringing the parish’s total number of precincts to 169.
The changes have resulted in three new polling locations: Avanti Assisted Living Center, Lancaster Elementary School and Coquille Recreation Gym.
Wall said when the U.S. census is taken every 10 years, the federal government freezes voting precincts for three years so an accurate number of people in a given area can be determined. Splitting the precincts now is proactive, he said, allowing for a smoother flow in the voting process before precincts are locked in place when the census is taken next year.
Although the new precincts will not affect the March 30 municipal vote in Covington, voters should be aware that the changes will affect the May 4 parish runoff elections.
Wall said the Registrar of Voters Office mailed out cards to voters this week highlighting the changes and said precinct maps are available in each precinct register.