COMMUNITY EVENTS
TRIVIA NIGHT: 7-9 p.m. Thursday. Abita Brewing Co., 166 Barbee Road., Covington. Go head-to-head with neighboring teams to earn the title of Trivia Champ. Free. abita.com.
COLUMBIA STREET BLOCK PARTY: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday. 200-500 blocks of Columbia Street, Covington. Classic cars and DJ music. Free. (985) 892-1873 or Covington. Bands plus craft and food booths. $12.50 adults; $8 kids. (985) 892-6023.
THEATER
ANNIE: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 8 p.m. Sept. 7-8; and 2 p.m. Sept. 8-9. Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Dr. The plucky redhead assures us all will be well “Tomorrow.” $25-$17.50. (985) 643-0556 or slidelllittletheatre.org.
WIFE AFTER DEATH: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Sept. 7-8; 2 p.m. Sunday and Aug. 9. Playmakers Community Theater, 19106 Playmakers Road, Covington. Friends and family gather to pay their last respects to London TV star Dave Thursby. $20-$15. (985) 893-1671 or playmakersinc.com.
MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2:30 p.m. Sunday. 30 by Ninety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. The Shakespeare comedy launches the fifth season at 30 by Ninety. $15-$27. (844) 843-3090 or 30byninety.com.
SO GLAD WE HAD THIS TIME TOGETHER: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Sept. 7-8, and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 9. Café Luke Dinner Theater, 153 Robert St., Slidell. A salute to the Carol Burnett Show. (985) 707-1597 or cafeluke.com.
MUSIC
RICK SAMSON PROJECT: 6 p.m. Thursday. Barrel and Roll, 69305 La. 21, Covington. Free. (985) 272-8485 or barrelwinebar.com.
CHRISTIAN SERPAS & GHOST TOWN: 6 p.m. Friday. The Shack, 1204 W. 21st Ave., Covington. Free. (985) 888-6288.
SUPERCHARGER: 10 p.m. Saturday. Columbia Street Blues Café, 427 N. Columbia St., Covington. rocknbluescafe.com.
SUMMER MUSIC SERIES: Noon-1:30 p.m. Saturday. Susan’s on Columbia, 415 N. Columbia St., Covington. Building up to the Falaya Fest. Free. (985) 893-0355 or susansoncolumbia.com.
BOSCO’S ECLECTIC LISTENING ROOM: 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesday. Bosco’s Italian Café, 2040 La. 59, Mandeville. Singer-songwriter Michael Bush entertains. Free. (985) 624-5066 or boscositalian.com.
AUDITIONS
BEST CHRISTMAS PAGENT EVER MUSICAL: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. 30 by Ninety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. Show dates are Oct. 26-31. (844) 843-3090 or 30byninety.com.
TRIAL OF THE BIG, BAD WOLF: 6 p.m. Sept. 15. Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Lane. Show dates are Nov. 2-11. (985) 643-0556 or slidelllittletheatre.org.
WILD WEST SHOW: Angel’s Grove is seeking cast members, volunteers and experienced riders for its Sept. 29 show. (985) 789-3148 or angelsgrove.org.
ART
SLIDELL ART LEAGUE: Slidell Cultural Center, 2055 Second St. Noon-4 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, and noon-6 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 7.
CALL FOR ARTISTS
SLIDELL MIXED MEDIA JURIED EXHIBIITON: Sept. 21-Oct. 27, Slidell Cultural Center, 2055 Second St. Deadline is Sept. 7. myslidell.com.
LOUISIANA-MADE SHORT FILMS PROGRAM: Deadline for submissions is Oct. 1. Show is Nov. 3 at Pontchartrain Film Festival at the Mandeville Trailhead Depot. pontchartrainfilmfestival.com.
CONTINUING EDUCATION
CANASTA: 9 a.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
NOLA ACRYLIC: 10 a.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
ONE OF A KIND CARDS: 1 p.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
INTRODUCTION TO CC PHOTOSHOP: 6 p.m. Thursday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
PAINTING ON GLASS: 10 a.m. Tuesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
PICTOGRAPHS: 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
WEEKLY EVENTS
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 635386 Home Estates Dr., Slidell. Offered by Tammany Twirlers Square and Round Dance Club. $15 per month for adults, $5 for youth. (985) 649-3968.
CAMELLIA QUILTERS: 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. third Thursday. Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 360 Robert Blvd., Slidell. (985) 640-3764.
NORTHSHORE BRIDGE CLUB: 9:30 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and 1 p.m. Fridays. Bridge Clubhouse, 24670 Esquinance St., near Pelican Park, Mandeville. Free snacks and drinks available. Swiss Team games on first Thursday and third Sunday. Beginner games first and third Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. (985) 892-6766.
COVINGTON BINGO: 2 p.m. Sundays. St. Benedict-Covington Council, Knights of Columbus, 75050 La. 25, Covington. (985) 892-3212).
PEARL RIVER HONEY ISLAND ART AND FARMER’S MARKET: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. 64378 Highway La. 41, (985) 807-4447.
COVINGTON FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St.; 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, Covington City Hall, 609 N. Columbia St.
FOLSOM VILLAGE MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. second Saturday of each month. 13401 June St., behind City Hall.
MANDEVILLE TRAILHEAD COMMUNITY MARKET: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturdays. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. The weekly market includes music, seasonal fruits and vegetables, arts and crafts, and more.
CAMELLIA CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 1808 Front St., Slidell. Live music, seasonal fruits and vegetables, arts and crafts and more.
ABITA SPRINGS FARMERS MARKET – Noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Abita Springs Trailhead, 22056 La. 59. The market includes fresh produce, local food, crafts and more.
COVINGTON BREWHOUSE TASTING ROOM AND BREWERY TOURS: Tastings, 5-9 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays; noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Tours: 11:30 a.m. Saturdays. 226 E. Lockwood, Covington, Free. (985) 893-2884.