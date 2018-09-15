Chief Administrative Officer Gina Campo resigned her post with St. Tammany Parish Government earlier this month and will be replaced by Kelly Rabalais, who has been Parish President Pat Brister's executive legal counsel.
Campo is leaving effective Sept. 21 to become deputy executive director of the state Office of Community Development. Rabalais will become Brister's CAO if approved by the parish council.
“We appreciate the incredible work that Gina has accomplished, we appreciate her work ethic, and most of all we appreciate her leadership in my administration from the beginning,” Brister said in a statement. “We wish her the very best as she continues to serve the people of this parish and state from her new position."
Brister said parish operations "will not skip a beat" because of Rabalais' experience and institutional knowledge.
"She will build upon the great work we have accomplished thus far, and will serve this community well,” Brister said.
Rabalais, who was worked for parish government under two administrations, said she is excited to serve in a greater capacity.
“I am excited about the opportunity to lead a great organization as we refocus and reorganize our operations,” she said.
Wooden Boat Festival poster to be unveiled
The 2018 Wooden Boat Festival poster will be unveiled during a reception on Sept. 21 at the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Maritime Museum, 133 Mabel Drive in Madisonville.
The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Guests can enjoy wine and hors d’oeuvres, plus a silent auction. Melissa Levine, who created the art pictured on this year's festival poster, will be on hand to sign posters, which cost $45.
The 29th annual Wooden Boat Festival will be held Oct. 13-14 on the banks of the Tchefuncte River. Proceeds go to support the educational and historical programming at the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Maritime Museum as well as to preserve the Tchefuncte River Lightstation and Lightkeeper’s Cottage.
For more information, go online to www.woodenboatfest.org or www.lpbmm.org.
Drainage district official to speak
A speaker from the St. Tammany Parish Levee, Drainage and Conservation District will speak at the Military Road Alliance meeting scheduled for Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at Oak Park Village, 2200 E. Gause Blvd. near Slidell.
The meeting is open to the public, and MRA delegates and attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions about the district.
More information on the St. Tammany Levee, Drainage and Conservation District’s can be found online at www.stldcd.com. Information on the MRA can be found online at www.militaryroadalliance.org or by emailing MRA President Jim McCarty at jimmccarty@hotmail.com.
Keep Louisiana Beautiful honors local groups
Keep Louisiana Beautiful announced recently that it has awarded 30 grants totaling $136,158 statewide. Its Healthy Communities Grant, offered annually, encourages community action in the areas of environmental education, litter cleanups, litter enforcement, water pollution, household hazardous waste, environmental training/workshops, waste reduction, and reuse and recycle initiatives.
Among local groups receiving awards are:
Keep Abita Beautiful: Recycling bins for two schools and cigarette butt receptacles for high-traffic areas in the town.
Keep Lacombe Beautiful: Funds to buy special-event trash receptacles, replacement/repair of existing trash receptacles, and anti-litter signage and decals.
Keep Slidell Beautiful: Cleanup supplies for litter abatement program and cigarette-butt receptacles.
In addition, the Keep Louisiana Beautiful affiliates in Abita Springs, Mandeville, Pearl River and Slidell will receive five trash receptacles for their communities as recipients of the 2018-19 Trash Receptacle Mini Grant program.
Applications will open for the 2019-2020 grant cycle in mid-January. For details, visit www.keeplouisianabeautiful.org/grants.
Slidell police to be part of Night Out
The Slidell Police Department will participate in National Night Out Against Crime on Oct. 16, and neighborhood groups within city limits that want to participate are encouraged to contact the SPD.
If your neighborhood wishes to participate, fill out and submit the online application form at slidellpdpio.com/nationalnightout. All requests must be submitted by Oct. 8.
Representatives from the Slidell Police S.W.A.T. team, K-9 division, mounted division, patrol division, reserve division and detective division all will participate.
Neighborhood groups outside of Slidell city limits should contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office for information.