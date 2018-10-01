Barry Bagert, who served many years as both a St. Tammany police juror and parish councilman, has been named to the parish Planning & Zoning Commission to replace David Mannella, who stepped down last month.

Mannella, who chaired the commission, resigned after he was arrested on a count of sexual battery.

"Barry Bagert has a strong background in parish government and has a thorough knowledge of the planning and zoning process," St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister said in a prepared statement. "He will make a great addition to those boards,” she said, calling him a "solid choice" for the appointment.

Bagert served 24 years in parish government, 16 of them on the Police Jury, where he served as president in 1987 and 1988. After voters approved a home rule charter, he was on the Parish Council for eight years, and was chairman of the council in 2000 and 2007.

His first meeting at the Planning and Zoning Commission will be Tuesday.