Impromptu questions about Christmas and herbal medicine earned 'Best Table Topics' honors for Sunni Schoenauer, left, and Adam Allen, right, at a recent meeting of the Slidell Toastmasters. With them is Toastmaster Nikkie Sanders.
The St. Tammany Farmer (UPS 477-220) is published weekly by The St. Tammany Farmer, Inc., 321 N. New Hampshire Street, Covington, LA 70433 Phone: 985.892.2323 Fax: 985.892.2325 Periodical postage paid at Covington, LA
Send news by Monday at 5 p.m. to be published 10 days later, as space is available. Original photos will run as space is available and must be high-resolution JPEG attachments, 1 MB or larger. First and last names must be included, from left to right.