Leadership St. Tammany, a 10-month program that offers participants an in-depth look at the inner workings of government, business, civic and cultural organization in the parish, recently inducted members of the 2019 class.
The 35 class members are representative of diverse backgrounds, professions, ages, accomplishments and length of residency in St. Tammany. Members include Jay Adair, Robyn M. Brian, Lira A. Casborné, Charles E. Colbert, Wensel Conroy, Christina Cooper, Covington Mayor Mike Cooper, Tyler L. Daniel, Pamela Ferguson, Tanya Freeman, Connie Garcia, Stacy Gilmore, Geoff Hingle, Michael Savoie Hunley, Kennetha Johnson, Angela Kercheval, Richard Kramer, Adriana Kriesen, Justin C. Landry, Cody Ludwig, Dominic Luke, Anne M. Maxwell, Thomas Mitchell, Bailey D. Morse, Ron Newson, Clint Ory, Shane M. Purvis, David Richard, Lester M. Richoux III, Larry Route, Melissa Ruddick, Kathleen Sides, Buffie Singletary, Keith West and Noble-Bates L. Young.
The class will create a simulated society during an opening retreat later this month. The class will continue with monthly workshops, exploring parish programs and sites pivotal to the community, including schools, businesses, nonprofit organizations and other institutions.