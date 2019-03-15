Stephanie Berault has three children and like many mothers, she protects them at all costs.
So the Slidell resident identifies with Maricar, whose 2-year old daughter Keona, needed surgery to correct a congenital heart defect known as a ventricular septal defect. The condition, which is characterized by a hole between the two lower chambers of the heart, is serious, and especially so in a country with underdeveloped medical care such as Keona’s native Philippines.
Berault said it’s difficult to imagine the courage it took the young mother to leave her country for the first time, to fly halfway around the world and hand over her child to strangers for something as complex as heart surgery.
But that’s exactly what happened last month when Maricar and Keona boarded a flight from The Philippines bound for New Orleans. Pediatric cardiologists at Children’s Hospital in New Orleans performed heart surgery on March 1.
“I can’t imagine someone telling me ‘Your child is sick and I can’t fix it,’” Berault said. “And then to say ‘There are people out there who can fix it, but I can’t get you there. I’m sorry.’
“It’s heartbreaking.”
HeartGift Louisiana, of which Berault is executive director, is bringing together those who need care and those who deliver it. And for Berault, who has assisted numerous nonprofit causes in the past, it’s an incredibly rewarding experience for everyone involved.
“When people get involved with HeartGift, they become invested,” Berault said. “It’s always very personal.”
Take Keona, for example, and the HeartGift Louisiana team of volunteers who greeted her at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport when she and Maricar arrived. They already knew Keona’s story and how her mom had been referred to the organization by doctors overseas. They knew Keona would turn 2 in just a matter of days, as well, and they had gifts and balloons to brighten her day.
HeartGift was there for the surgery, too, by paying the $18,000 cost associated with the hospital stay. Surgery to correct VSD could cost as much as $300,000, Berault said, but doctors at Children’s Hospital provide their services for free, which leaves only time in the operating room and ICU to offset.
In all, it costs HeartGift $25,000 for each child it brings to the U.S. The cost includes surgery, travel expenses, medicines and more. Keona and Maricar are staying with a host family in Madisonville, which also lower the overall cost.
The HeartGift Louisiana team works diligently to raise the cash it does, and they’ve come up with a unique fundraiser to help.
The inaugural Crawfish and Cornhole event will be held March 22 in The Sanctuary in Mandeville.
Crawfish and what?
Cornhole. It’s a simple, yet somewhat addicting game, in which competitors fling beanbags onto a raised platform a few dozen feet away. Put the bag in the hole cut into the board and you get three points. Land a bag on the platform and you get a point. Knock your opponent’s bags off the board, you’ve shown him up and can brag about it all day.
That’s cornhole in a nutshell. And if there’s a party in March in south Louisiana, everyone knows to expect a first rate crawfish boil with all the fixings. So this party has the makings to be a hit.
Berault said plans were to have 32 teams participating in the tournament, but interest was high, and they expect at least 40 tandems to square off on March 22. Registration is at 5 p.m. and bags fly at 6 p.m.
Berault said the cornhole bracket is already filled, thanks in large part to the generous group of donors who have supported HeartGift Louisiana since a chapter formed locally in 2010. In nine years the group has helped 54 children from around the world get a new lease on life with corrective heart surgery.
“When John Nickens took over as CEO at Children’s Hospital a year ago, we were doing six surgeries a year,” she said. “He said ‘Why are we only doing six? Let’s do 12?’ That’s the commitment Children’s has given to this.”
It’s that sort of energy and ‘do more’ attitude that drives Berault and her HeartGift Louisiana team, as well.
“When you see the transition of a terrified mom getting off a plane, you get it,” she said. “She’s never left home before, she’s showing up with her sick child and trusting us. You see that, and then you see when they leave a month later and she’s crying with gratitude.
“She’s going home with a child who is well. That’s tangible and real. It’s an amazing thing.”
For more information on Heart Gift of Louisiana, go online to www.heartgift.org/chapters/louisiana.