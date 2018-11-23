Slidell High's Carson Canulette was named to the 2018-19 Louisiana High School Athletic Association All-Academic Boys Swimming Team sponsored by ISC. To be included on the team, a student must be a senior, have achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA (unweighted) through the first six semesters of high school and have been a member of his or her high school swim team for at least two seasons. Canulette was one of only 22 male swimmers from around Louisiana to be honored with All State Academic Team at the Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA State Swim Championships when they were held Nov. 14-17 in Sulphur. Canulette finished fifth in both the Division I 50-yard freestyle (22.32 seconds) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:00.98) at the state meet. Canulette's time in the breaststroke broke his own school record in the event, and he has two additional Slidell High swimming records to his credit. Canulette was captain of the Slidell High team for three years, as well.