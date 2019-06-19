In a brief June 18 meeting, the Abita Springs Town Council dispatched an agenda that contained just two items, both of which dealt with the town’s 2018 budget year that ended Dec. 31.
The town received an audit of its 2018 financial operations from Jim Tonglet and Gretchen Lozes Fischer of the Ericksen Krentel accounting firm.
The auditors rendered an unmodified “clean” opinion that concluded that the town’s financial reports accurately represented the town’s operation.
The audit also found no material weaknesses in the town’s internal financial controls and noted the town's compliance with laws and governmental regulations.
The audit did recommend improvements in three areas that did not rise to the level of material weaknesses but were in need of attention.
First, the auditors noted a significant number of outstanding checks for small amounts dating back to 2011 that had not been cashed or deposited. The audit recommended more research to determine whether the amounts should be forwarded to the state unclaimed property fund or reversed due to accounting errors.
The audit also identified some utility credits that had not been reconciled with financial reports, and recommended that they be properly recorded. Auditors also said that some accounts payable items were not being recorded in a report that shows how long they had been outstanding, and recommended corrective action.
Tonglet pointed out that the recommendations dealt with very small amounts that, in total, did not materially affect the accuracy of the town’s financial statements.
Details of the audit will be available on the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s website, www.lla.la.gov, after it is submitted at the end of the month.
In the other agenda item, the council amended the town’s 2018 budget to reflect the results of the audit and to comply with a state statute that requires a budget amendment whenever the actual results in a revenue or expense category vary from the budget by more than 5 %.
Most of the items, which Tonglet said were “routine budget adjustments,” reflected changes in the timing of revenue and expense items associated with the town’s sewer rehabilitation project.