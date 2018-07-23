St. Tammany Parish Hospital has agreed to pay up to $165,000 for improvements to nearby roads and walkways recommended by a traffic study commissioned by Covington after a pedestrian was struck and killed near the hospital in February.
The study, by Digital Engineering of Kenner, recommended immediate and long-term improvements in the area of West Eighth Avenue and South Harrison Street.
Mayor Mike Cooper said the hospital's board of directors has agreed to pay up to $165,000 in order to fast-track the work.
St. Tammany Parish Hospital announced the work in a news release Monday that said all the work, including immediate and longer-term improvements, will be complete by the end of the year. It said the city will incur any costs beyond the $165,000 from the hospital.
Cooper said that while the city doesn't yet have final figures for the entire project, he expects $165,000 should about cover it.
Immediate improvements will include reconfiguring the crosswalk and sidewalks at Eighth Avenue and Harrison, replacing warning beacons, adding signs at the approach of the intersection and putting stop bars at the hospital exit and radar speed alert signs between Jefferson and Harrison streets.
Longer-term plans call for widening Eighth Avenue at the intersection to allow for the installation of a raised island with flashing beacons and widening Harrison Street to include a right-turn lane.
City and hospital officials agreed that the changes are needed for the safety of drivers and pedestrians, according to the news release, but the city's budget would not cover all the work during the current fiscal year. That's where the public hospital stepped in.
"We want employees and visitors to have safe, convenient access to our hospital," said John Evans, chairman of the hospital board.
Cooper commissioned the traffic study in February following the accident, in which a hospital employee who was driving out of a parking lot on Harrison struck a 52-year-old nurse who was in the crosswalk. The nurse later died.
At the time of the accident, Covington Police Chief Tim Lentz said the crosswalk was well-marked and well-lit, with flashing lights announcing the approach of the crosswalk in both directions.
But Cooper said the devices in place might not be sufficient to handle traffic concerns and said he would ask engineers for further recommendations.
The hospital also formed a task force in February to work with the city and took steps then that included installing fresh batteries in pedestrian warning signs and repainting crosswalks and parking spaces.
Andy Canulette contributed to this report.