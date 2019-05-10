A 66-year-old man was killed Thursday night in a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana 437 near Playmakers Road, according to State Police.
Richard Gomez of Marrero was driving a truck southbound when he entered a curve, leaving the roadway and striking a tree that had fallen near the edge of the road, spokesman Dustin Dwight said in a news release.
His vehicle traveled back to the left and crossed the center line into the northbound lane where he was struck by a car driven by Katelyn Zeigler, 24, of Folsom.
Gomez, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from his vehicle. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
He showed no signs or impairment. Zeigler, who was wearing a seat belt, provided a breath sample and no alcohol was detected, Dwight said.
She had a minor injury.