A 15-year-old boy was arrested Monday in connection with an email sent last year that could have been perceived as a threat to Christ Episocal School in Covington, according a news release from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.
The email was sent May 13 in response to an event invitation at the school.
Sheriff's Office detectives worked with federal partners to determine the credibility of the threat and its source, arresting the Covington-area juvenile. He was booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center on one count of terrorizing.
He was also booked with illegal used of counterfeit trademark. Investigators said he was illegally marketing counterfeit-trademarked items.
"We will not tolerate any threats towards our area schools," Sheriff Randy Smith said in a prepared statement. "The safety of our students, faculty and staff members is of the utmost importance. Our detectives took this threat seriously and pursued all leads that ultimately led the arrest of this individual.”