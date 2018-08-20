25 years
After months of planning, new security measures go into effect at the St. Tammany Parish Courthouse Monday. Two deputies will be stationed at the front entrance of the courthouse to check for weapons on persons entering the building. They will use a “walk-through” metal detector and a hand-held unit, checking for guns, knives and other items that could be used as a weapon. Locksmiths began taking the door handles off the back courthouse doors last week, and those doors will be locked and used only as fire exits. The screening for concealed weapons came about as a result of two shootings in the Washington Parish courthouse in Franklinton. Officials with the 22nd Judicial District decided it was time to institute better security measures, particularly in the domestic, family court areas.
50 years
(Covington) Mayor Ernest Cooper said recently that the city’s new $1,725 (mosquito) fogging machine is now in operation — seven days a week — from 4 p.m. until dark. “We can’t fog on every street every night, but we’re trying to cover the area as best as we can, especially the playgrounds, Community Center, swimming pools and other activity areas for children."
75 years
Three weeks ago, two boys from New Orleans, age about fifteen years, were arrested in Covington on charges of breaking and entering numerous places here, including the post office in Waldheim, on which charge they were turned over to federal authorities. After being taken to New Orleans where they were paroled shortly after, the boys again started out on their crime career in this section and which has again landed them in jail, this time in Franklinton, where they had committed robberies. Among other things they stole in New Orleans before setting out on their “trip” was a Cadillac automobile. This time, they wanted to be real “big shots” and do the job in grand style, wherefore the big car. To further add to their equipment for a big job, they had acquired a pistol with which they hoped to qualify for the “big time.”
100 years
Mr. J.J. Foley has been appointed fuel commissioner for St. Tammany parish. While he has not yet appointed a corps of assistants, he will do so soon. In the meantime, he is making a survey of the parish, which will, when completed, give a basis for the work of his administration. St. Tammany Parish is within the wood district, and this will have to largely take the place of coal for fuel, but unless proper provision is made for the winter supply, even this will be hard to obtain. Wood should be cut now and stored so that it may dry out, and if the cutting is put off until winter demands commence there will be no possible chance of supplying the demand.
125 years
Our genial friend Capt. Sam Poitevent has been appointed Special Agent of the General Land Office, and will be assigned to duty as Timber Agent. This is an excellent appointment, as Capt. Sam is in every way qualified to fill the position. The Farmer advocated his claims for the office, and we are pleased to know that our advice has been favorably on by the officials in Washington.